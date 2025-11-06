8ID troops clash with CNTs amid Typhoon Tino’s onslaught in Eastern Samar; One CNT killed

News article
NPA casualty

By DPAO, 8ID PA
November 6, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Troops of the 63rd Infantry (Innovator) Battalion of the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division engaged the remnants of the Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Sesame, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) in an armed encounter in the hinterlands of Llorente and Gen. MacArthur, Eastern Samar on November 3, 2025 despite Typhoon Tino’s onslaught.

The encounter transpired while government forces were conducting focused military operations resulting in the neutralization of an enemy combatant identified as Joel Bobonao alias Pen/Jack. One cal.45 pistol with ammunition, magazines of various firearms, and other personal belongings were also seized from the Communist-NPA-Terrorists (CNT). Meanwhile, the remaining CNTs fled in disarray after the troops successfully outmaneuvered them despite adverse weather conditions. Pursuit and clearing operations are currently underway to track down the fleeing CNT remnants.

8ID Commander Major General Adonis Ariel G. Orio lauded the courage and commitment of the 8ID troops for their continued pursuit of peace and security amid challenging circumstances.

“Even as our troops face harsh weather and hazardous terrain, their dedication to protect our people and sustain peace in Eastern Visayas remain unwavering. This encounter manifests a reality that the remnants of the CPP-NPA in the region are continuously losing support from the communities,” Maj. Gen. Orio stated.

The 8ID continues to call on the remaining members of the Communist-Terrorist Groups (CTG) to surrender and avail themselves of the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) for a chance to start a new. Moreover, 8ID assures the people of Eastern Visayas that its troops remain on heightened alert in conducting internal security operations and for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) missions amid Typhoon Tino.

 

 