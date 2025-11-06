8ID troops clash with
CNTs amid Typhoon Tino’s onslaught in Eastern Samar; One CNT killed
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
November 6, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Troops of the 63rd Infantry (Innovator) Battalion of the
8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division engaged the remnants of the
Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Sesame, Eastern Visayas Regional Party
Committee (EVRPC) in an armed encounter in the hinterlands of
Llorente and Gen. MacArthur, Eastern Samar on November 3, 2025
despite Typhoon Tino’s onslaught.
The encounter transpired
while government forces were conducting focused military operations
resulting in the neutralization of an enemy combatant identified as
Joel Bobonao alias Pen/Jack. One cal.45 pistol with ammunition,
magazines of various firearms, and other personal belongings were
also seized from the Communist-NPA-Terrorists (CNT). Meanwhile, the
remaining CNTs fled in disarray after the troops successfully
outmaneuvered them despite adverse weather conditions. Pursuit and
clearing operations are currently underway to track down the fleeing
CNT remnants.
8ID Commander Major
General Adonis Ariel G. Orio lauded the courage and commitment of
the 8ID troops for their continued pursuit of peace and security
amid challenging circumstances.
“Even as our troops face
harsh weather and hazardous terrain, their dedication to protect our
people and sustain peace in Eastern Visayas remain unwavering. This
encounter manifests a reality that the remnants of the CPP-NPA in
the region are continuously losing support from the communities,”
Maj. Gen. Orio stated.
The 8ID continues to call
on the remaining members of the Communist-Terrorist Groups (CTG) to
surrender and avail themselves of the government’s Enhanced
Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) for a chance to
start a new. Moreover, 8ID assures the people of Eastern Visayas
that its troops remain on heightened alert in conducting internal
security operations and for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster
Response (HADR) missions amid Typhoon Tino.