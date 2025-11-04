Shincheonji adds 60,000 more graduates who have mastered the book of Revelation



At the graduation ceremony of Zion Christian Mission Center Class 116 at the Cheongju Church of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony held on the 2nd, graduates give thanks and glory to God.

Press Release

November 4, 2025

MANILA - TENS of thousands of believers graduated at the Zion Christian Mission Center (ZCMC) this year, including almost 900 from the Philippines, with the main ceremony held last November 2 in Cheongju, South Korea.

With the theme, "Love and Blessing, the Light that Shines the World," Chairman Lee Man-hee announced that a total of 59,192 pastors and non-pastors had graduated.

Chairman Lee Man-hee, who took the stage, said with pride, "It is written (Revelation 22:18-19) that no one can enter the kingdom of heaven if he adds to or subtracts from the words of the Bible." He continued, "If you will carry out a life of faith anyway, you might as well do the real thing. If you want to know, you should come to Shincheonji and learn."

One of the 2,248 pastors that belong to Class 116 of ZCMC, the theology arm of Shincheonji Church of Jesus the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (SCJ) said: "I have mastered the Book of Revelation. It was only after coming to Shincheonji that I was able to understand the Book of Revelation, something I had never been taught in seminaries or churches."

The new pastors who graduated this year brings to over 13,500 the total number of pastors who graduated in the last four years.

ZCMC systematically teaches the entire Bible, focusing on prophecy and fulfillment, and the flow of God's will and the Bible. To graduate, students must complete all three levels – elementary, intermediate and advanced – and score at least 90 points on the comprehensive exam.

This year's class saw even more intense persecution, slander, and interference against Shincheonji Church of Jesus, yet the number of graduates reached 60,000.

Zion Christian Mission Center President Tan Young-jin emphasized, "Despite extreme misunderstanding and prejudice, the number of people who have been renewed through the Word continues to increase. This is proof that God is with us." He added, "The graduates have realized the truth of the Bible, something even pastors have failed to understand. An era of faith transformed by truth, not knowledge, is dawning."

Over 20,000 graduates filled the spaces inside and outside the Shincheonji Cheongju Church in South Korea. Due to limited space, the remaining graduates dispersed to Shincheonji Church of Jesus locations around the world and participated online, adding to the celebration.

One of the countries that held its own graduation is the Philippines for its 894 students on October 26, 2025 in Silang, Cavite.

The graduates came from various cities and municipalities all over the country that filled its 500-capacity, newly-constructed ZCMC multi-purpose hall located in Silang, Cavite.

Some invited participants of the International Pastors Alliance for Peace (IPAP), a SCJ program, were also present to witness the event.

Pastor Princess Dela Cruz, a graduate of Class 116 delivered her testimony during the graduation ceremony, saying:

“This has been the answer to my long-time prayer. My experience here is the greatest weapon I have received as a servant of God. It cannot be compared to other Bible schools I have attended. In those schools, the study period was longer and they used many books aside from the Holy Scriptures.

“Here at ZCMC, nothing else was used but the Bible itself! We were shown how to see the truth clearly and consistently from the beginning to the end of the Bible. I examined every teaching thoroughly and found that the Word of God is the only foundation and guide.