Shincheonji adds 60,000
more graduates who have mastered the book of Revelation
|
At
the graduation ceremony of Zion Christian Mission Center
Class 116 at the Cheongju Church of the Shincheonji Church
of Jesus the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony held
on the 2nd, graduates give thanks and glory to God.
November 4, 2025
MANILA - TENS of
thousands of believers graduated at the Zion Christian Mission
Center (ZCMC) this year, including almost 900 from the Philippines,
with the main ceremony held last November 2 in Cheongju, South
Korea.
With the theme, "Love and
Blessing, the Light that Shines the World," Chairman Lee Man-hee
announced that a total of 59,192 pastors and non-pastors had
graduated.
Chairman Lee Man-hee, who
took the stage, said with pride, "It is written (Revelation
22:18-19) that no one can enter the kingdom of heaven if he adds to
or subtracts from the words of the Bible." He continued, "If you
will carry out a life of faith anyway, you might as well do the real
thing. If you want to know, you should come to Shincheonji and
learn."
One of the 2,248 pastors
that belong to Class 116 of ZCMC, the theology arm of Shincheonji
Church of Jesus the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (SCJ)
said: "I have mastered the Book of Revelation. It was only after
coming to Shincheonji that I was able to understand the Book of
Revelation, something I had never been taught in seminaries or
churches."
The new pastors who
graduated this year brings to over 13,500 the total number of
pastors who graduated in the last four years.
ZCMC systematically
teaches the entire Bible, focusing on prophecy and fulfillment, and
the flow of God's will and the Bible. To graduate, students must
complete all three levels – elementary, intermediate and advanced –
and score at least 90 points on the comprehensive exam.
This year's class saw even
more intense persecution, slander, and interference against
Shincheonji Church of Jesus, yet the number of graduates reached
60,000.
Zion Christian Mission
Center President Tan Young-jin emphasized, "Despite extreme
misunderstanding and prejudice, the number of people who have been
renewed through the Word continues to increase. This is proof that
God is with us." He added, "The graduates have realized the truth of
the Bible, something even pastors have failed to understand. An era
of faith transformed by truth, not knowledge, is dawning."
Over 20,000 graduates
filled the spaces inside and outside the Shincheonji Cheongju Church
in South Korea. Due to limited space, the remaining graduates
dispersed to Shincheonji Church of Jesus locations around the world
and participated online, adding to the celebration.
One of the countries that
held its own graduation is the Philippines for its 894 students on
October 26, 2025 in Silang, Cavite.
The graduates came from
various cities and municipalities all over the country that filled
its 500-capacity, newly-constructed ZCMC multi-purpose hall located
in Silang, Cavite.
Some invited participants
of the International Pastors Alliance for Peace (IPAP), a SCJ
program, were also present to witness the event.
Pastor Princess Dela Cruz,
a graduate of Class 116 delivered her testimony during the
graduation ceremony, saying:
“This has been the answer
to my long-time prayer. My experience here is the greatest weapon I
have received as a servant of God. It cannot be compared to other
Bible schools I have attended. In those schools, the study period
was longer and they used many books aside from the Holy Scriptures.
“Here at ZCMC, nothing
else was used but the Bible itself! We were shown how to see the
truth clearly and consistently from the beginning to the end of the
Bible. I examined every teaching thoroughly and found that the Word
of God is the only foundation and guide.
“It is an amazing
experience where everything becomes clear and understandable through
the Bible alone.”