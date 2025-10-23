Philippine Army
recognized for anti-corruption, anti-red tape initiatives
|
Army
Vice Commander Maj. Gen. Efren F. Morados and Office of the
Army Chief Ethical Standards and Public Accountability (OACESPA)
Deputy Chief Col. Ricardo F. Leonardo Jr. receive the Plaque
of Recognition as a Silver Awardee of the Anti Red Tape
Authority (ARTA) Report Card Survey (RCS) 2.0 Awards at
Conrad Hotel, Pasay City on October 23, 2025.
By
OACPA
October 24, 2025
FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig
City – The Philippine Army (PA) has been recognized as the only
uniformed service awardee for this year’s Anti-Red Tape Authority’s
(ARTA) Report Card Survey (RCS) Awards 2.0 at Conrad Hotel, Pasay
City on October 23, 2025. This award is a testament to its
commitment to fight corruption and sustain excellent public service
for our people and nation.
Army Vice Commander Maj.
Gen. Efren F. Morados received the award which recognized the Army's
satisfactory rating (90-94.99% bracket) in the 2024 Batch RCS 2.0
(1st Cycle Implementation).
The ARTA RCS 2.0 evaluates
the implementation of anti-red tape efforts in all government
agencies through a third-party provider. The PA is one of the 59
awardees out of the 904 agencies that underwent stringent inspection
and selection. 49 agencies got the Silver award while 10 achieved
the Gold award.
The award exemplifies the
PA's dedication to provide fast, fair, and efficient delivery of
government services through streamlining its processes. This also
ensures an Army that is free from any form of corruption in all
levels of its hierarchy.