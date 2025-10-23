Philippine Army recognized for anti-corruption, anti-red tape initiatives



Army Vice Commander Maj. Gen. Efren F. Morados and Office of the Army Chief Ethical Standards and Public Accountability (OACESPA) Deputy Chief Col. Ricardo F. Leonardo Jr. receive the Plaque of Recognition as a Silver Awardee of the Anti Red Tape Authority (ARTA) Report Card Survey (RCS) 2.0 Awards at Conrad Hotel, Pasay City on October 23, 2025.

By OACPA

October 24, 2025

FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig City – The Philippine Army (PA) has been recognized as the only uniformed service awardee for this year’s Anti-Red Tape Authority’s (ARTA) Report Card Survey (RCS) Awards 2.0 at Conrad Hotel, Pasay City on October 23, 2025. This award is a testament to its commitment to fight corruption and sustain excellent public service for our people and nation.

Army Vice Commander Maj. Gen. Efren F. Morados received the award which recognized the Army's satisfactory rating (90-94.99% bracket) in the 2024 Batch RCS 2.0 (1st Cycle Implementation).

The ARTA RCS 2.0 evaluates the implementation of anti-red tape efforts in all government agencies through a third-party provider. The PA is one of the 59 awardees out of the 904 agencies that underwent stringent inspection and selection. 49 agencies got the Silver award while 10 achieved the Gold award.