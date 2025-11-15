Preparing for the end

By Fr. ROY CIMAGALA, roycimagala@gmail.com

November 15, 2025

THAT’S what we can get from that gospel episode where Christ made the people, who admired the temple for its rich adornment, to realize how it was going to be at the end of time. (cfr. Lk 21,5-19)

Oh, many terrible things were going to happen, he told them. But at the same time, he reassured them that while they shall be hated by all men for Christ’s sake, not a hair of their head shall perish. “In your patience you shall posses your souls,” he said.

This gospel episode is definitely a call for us to prepare for the end, either of our own life or of time and the world. It’s a preparation that is also a call for us to really strengthen our faith, and to keep on going and growing in our spiritual life that in the end is what truly matters, since that is the life that brings us to our eternal bliss with God.

In this regard, we need to see to it that our profession of our belief in God, and the accompanying practices of piety that it involves, should always continue to grow and improve, making appropriate adjustments, proper adaptations and even necessary corrections along the way.

We cannot deny that we always tend to fall into lukewarmness and complacency, leading us to fall into all sorts of inconsistencies between what believe in, what we teach and what we do. It calls to mind that accusation Christ once made against some of the Pharisees whose words we may follow but not their deeds, since, as he said, “they preach, but do not practice what they preach.” (Mt 23,3)

We have to continually check and review how we are doing in our spiritual life, in our relation with God and with others. Do we really find time to pray, to know more about God? Are we progressing in our skill in discerning God’s will and ways at every moment of the day?

This definitely would require of us to have some kind of a plan of life that covers everything in our life, making them pursue the ultimate goal of our life. If we are to be effective especially in facing the many challenges and opportunities today and in the future, we need to hone our skills at making plans and strategies, both of the short-run and the long-run types.

This may require a lot of patience and self-discipline, and the learning curve may be very slow at the beginning. But then again if we persist, there is no other way but to succeed.

Of course, the most important goal of the plans and strategies is how to relate everything to God. We have to come out with concrete ideas as to how to make that goal achievable. Obviously, this would involve developing the virtue of order and of inculcating the proper sense of priorities, giving the inputs of our Christian faith the first priority.

We have to examine our attitudes, practices and habits, and see which ones would reinforce this effort and which would hinder it. We have to learn how to make plans and strategies that are realistic and are organic in the context of our personal circumstances. They have to be plans and strategies that know how to flex with the changing circumstances without getting confused or lost in our proper focus.