Preparing for the end
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
November 15, 2025
THAT’S what we can get
from that gospel episode where Christ made the people, who admired
the temple for its rich adornment, to realize how it was going to be
at the end of time. (cfr. Lk 21,5-19)
Oh, many terrible things
were going to happen, he told them. But at the same time, he
reassured them that while they shall be hated by all men for
Christ’s sake, not a hair of their head shall perish. “In your
patience you shall posses your souls,” he said.
This gospel episode is
definitely a call for us to prepare for the end, either of our own
life or of time and the world. It’s a preparation that is also a
call for us to really strengthen our faith, and to keep on going and
growing in our spiritual life that in the end is what truly matters,
since that is the life that brings us to our eternal bliss with God.
In this regard, we need to
see to it that our profession of our belief in God, and the
accompanying practices of piety that it involves, should always
continue to grow and improve, making appropriate adjustments, proper
adaptations and even necessary corrections along the way.
We cannot deny that we
always tend to fall into lukewarmness and complacency, leading us to
fall into all sorts of inconsistencies between what believe in, what
we teach and what we do. It calls to mind that accusation Christ
once made against some of the Pharisees whose words we may follow
but not their deeds, since, as he said, “they preach, but do not
practice what they preach.” (Mt 23,3)
We have to continually
check and review how we are doing in our spiritual life, in our
relation with God and with others. Do we really find time to pray,
to know more about God? Are we progressing in our skill in
discerning God’s will and ways at every moment of the day?
This definitely would
require of us to have some kind of a plan of life that covers
everything in our life, making them pursue the ultimate goal of our
life. If we are to be effective especially in facing the many
challenges and opportunities today and in the future, we need to
hone our skills at making plans and strategies, both of the
short-run and the long-run types.
This may require a lot of
patience and self-discipline, and the learning curve may be very
slow at the beginning. But then again if we persist, there is no
other way but to succeed.
Of course, the most
important goal of the plans and strategies is how to relate
everything to God. We have to come out with concrete ideas as to how
to make that goal achievable. Obviously, this would involve
developing the virtue of order and of inculcating the proper sense
of priorities, giving the inputs of our Christian faith the first
priority.
We have to examine our
attitudes, practices and habits, and see which ones would reinforce
this effort and which would hinder it. We have to learn how to make
plans and strategies that are realistic and are organic in the
context of our personal circumstances. They have to be plans and
strategies that know how to flex with the changing circumstances
without getting confused or lost in our proper focus.
We should be able to see a
gradual process of developing our spiritual life such that we can
feel more intimate with God himself and that our whole life goes
truly in synch with God’s will and ways! This is what is meant by
preparing for the end.