CARD MBA receives the
Three Golden Arrows Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance
|
CARD
MBA Chief Executive Officer Ms. Jocelyn D. Dequito beams
with pride as she receives the Three Golden Arrow Award at
Okada Manila.
By
EDRIAN B. BANANIA
November 11, 2025
SAN PABLO CITY –
CARD Mutual Benefit Association (CARD MBA), Inc. received the Three
Golden Arrows Award from the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD)
on October 23, 2025, held at Okada Manila.
CARD MBA, one of the
leading mutual benefit associations in the Philippines, received the
awards in recognition of its firm adherence to the principles of
good governance and continued efforts to deliver excellent service
to its members.
“This recognition is not
just for us as an organization, but also for every Ka-Seguro who has
entrusted us with their future. It is a reflection of our shared
commitment to transparency, excellence, and service that truly makes
a difference in the lives of our members,” said CARD MBA Chief
Executive Officer Ms. Jocelyn D. Dequito.
Reaching this milestone
represents CARD MBA’s commitment to good governance and
transparency. Its independent Board meetings, integrated
sustainability reporting, and open disclosure of performance
assessments show that CARD MBA is upholding the values of integrity,
accountability, and sustainable development.
The Three Golden Arrows
Award highlights CARD MBA’s longstanding commitment to delivering
reliable and efficient mutual benefit services, ensuring the
security and well-being of its members. This prestigious recognition
affirms the association’s leadership in promoting good governance
and strengthening the trust of its members, which include
microentrepreneurs and low-income families nationwide.
For CARD MBA, this award
represents the heart of its mission to serve with integrity,
excellence, and compassion. It is a significant step forward in
their journey toward being a leading example of corporate
responsibility in the financial sector.
“We are committed to
serving with honesty, dedication, and compassion,” added Dequito.
She also shared that they look forward to continuing their mission
to uplift and empower the lives of their members.
The Golden Arrows Award, a
symbol of excellence in corporate governance, is conferred on
organizations that have demonstrated exceptional adherence to the
principles of transparency, accountability, and efficiency in their
operations. These standards are based on the ASEAN Corporate
Governance Scorecard (ACGS), a benchmark that evaluates companies on
their commitment to good corporate governance practices.
With this recognition,
CARD MBA continues to inspire the country’s cooperative sector and
remains steadfast in its mission to provide financial security,
uplift lives, and build a sustainable future for its members.
As of August 31, 2025,
CARD MBA operates 95 offices nationwide, serving over 8.1 million
members and 24.7 million insured individuals. It has paid P1.2
billion in Basic Life Insurance claims, P254 million in Loan
Redemption benefits, P293 million in retirement funds, and extended
P37 million in donated benefits.