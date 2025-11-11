CARD MBA receives the Three Golden Arrows Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance



CARD MBA Chief Executive Officer Ms. Jocelyn D. Dequito beams with pride as she receives the Three Golden Arrow Award at Okada Manila.

By EDRIAN B. BANANIA

November 11, 2025

SAN PABLO CITY – CARD Mutual Benefit Association (CARD MBA), Inc. received the Three Golden Arrows Award from the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) on October 23, 2025, held at Okada Manila.

CARD MBA, one of the leading mutual benefit associations in the Philippines, received the awards in recognition of its firm adherence to the principles of good governance and continued efforts to deliver excellent service to its members.

“This recognition is not just for us as an organization, but also for every Ka-Seguro who has entrusted us with their future. It is a reflection of our shared commitment to transparency, excellence, and service that truly makes a difference in the lives of our members,” said CARD MBA Chief Executive Officer Ms. Jocelyn D. Dequito.

Reaching this milestone represents CARD MBA’s commitment to good governance and transparency. Its independent Board meetings, integrated sustainability reporting, and open disclosure of performance assessments show that CARD MBA is upholding the values of integrity, accountability, and sustainable development.

The Three Golden Arrows Award highlights CARD MBA’s longstanding commitment to delivering reliable and efficient mutual benefit services, ensuring the security and well-being of its members. This prestigious recognition affirms the association’s leadership in promoting good governance and strengthening the trust of its members, which include microentrepreneurs and low-income families nationwide.

For CARD MBA, this award represents the heart of its mission to serve with integrity, excellence, and compassion. It is a significant step forward in their journey toward being a leading example of corporate responsibility in the financial sector.

“We are committed to serving with honesty, dedication, and compassion,” added Dequito. She also shared that they look forward to continuing their mission to uplift and empower the lives of their members.

The Golden Arrows Award, a symbol of excellence in corporate governance, is conferred on organizations that have demonstrated exceptional adherence to the principles of transparency, accountability, and efficiency in their operations. These standards are based on the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS), a benchmark that evaluates companies on their commitment to good corporate governance practices.

With this recognition, CARD MBA continues to inspire the country’s cooperative sector and remains steadfast in its mission to provide financial security, uplift lives, and build a sustainable future for its members.