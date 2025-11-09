8ID facilitates burial of killed CNT in Eastern Samar; Reaffirms respect for human dignity

By DPAO, 8ID PA

November 9, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The troops of the 63rd Infantry Battalion, 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, Philippine Army, facilitated the proper burial of the killed Communist-NPA-Terrorist (CNT) identified as Joel Bobonao, alias Pen/Jack earlier today, November 07, 2025, following the armed encounter in the hinterlands of Llorente and General MacArthur, Eastern Samar on November 3, 2025.

Braving the storm brought by Typhoon Tino, the soldiers carried the body on foot through mountainous terrain and swollen rivers. It took days for the troops to transport the remains of Joel Bobonao from the encounter site to the nearest barangay, and successfully coordinated with his families and the Local Government Unit of Pinabacdao, Eastern Samar.

Major General Adonis Ariel G. Orio, Commander of the 8ID, emphasized that the Philippine Army remains steadfast in fulfilling its mandate of protecting the people and the state, and upholding the values of humanity and compassion even to those who once took arms against the government.

“While we continue to perform our mission, we also recognize that every life lost in this conflict is a reminder of the importance of reconciliation and peace. We hope that this humane act encourages others who are still in the armed struggle to lay down their arms and return to the folds of the law,” Maj. Gen. Orio stated.