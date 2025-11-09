8ID facilitates burial
of killed CNT in Eastern Samar; Reaffirms respect for human dignity
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
November 9, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The troops of the 63rd Infantry Battalion, 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers)
Division, Philippine Army, facilitated the proper burial of the
killed Communist-NPA-Terrorist (CNT) identified as Joel Bobonao,
alias Pen/Jack earlier today, November 07, 2025, following the armed
encounter in the hinterlands of Llorente and General MacArthur,
Eastern Samar on November 3, 2025.
Braving the storm brought
by Typhoon Tino, the soldiers carried the body on foot through
mountainous terrain and swollen rivers. It took days for the troops
to transport the remains of Joel Bobonao from the encounter site to
the nearest barangay, and successfully coordinated with his families
and the Local Government Unit of Pinabacdao, Eastern Samar.
Major General Adonis Ariel
G. Orio, Commander of the 8ID, emphasized that the Philippine Army
remains steadfast in fulfilling its mandate of protecting the people
and the state, and upholding the values of humanity and compassion
even to those who once took arms against the government.
“While we continue to
perform our mission, we also recognize that every life lost in this
conflict is a reminder of the importance of reconciliation and
peace. We hope that this humane act encourages others who are still
in the armed struggle to lay down their arms and return to the folds
of the law,” Maj. Gen. Orio stated.
The 8ID reiterates its
call and affirms that its doors remain open to the remnants of the
Communist-Terrorist Group (CTG) to surrender peacefully and avail
themselves of the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local
Integration Program (E-CLIP) and Amnesty Program.