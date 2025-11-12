NMP, ISWAN launch
partnership to safeguard mental health, well-being of Filipino
seafarers
By
National Maritime Polytechnic
November 12, 2025
MANILA – The
National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) and the International Seafarers’
Welfare and Assistance Network (ISWAN) Philippines have embarked on
a significant collaboration to strengthen initiatives safeguarding
the mental health and overall well-being of Filipino seafarers
across the globe.
To formalize its
partnership, top officials of NMP and ISWAN signed a memorandum of
understanding during the Bayanihan – Reframing Mental Health: A
Filipino Perspective on Monday, November 10 in Binondo, Manila.
Through this
collaboration, NMP will actively facilitate the sharing and
promotion of ISWAN helpline across its platforms ensuring that
Filipino seafarers can readily access these services and resources.
To complement this
initiative, the Philippine Maritime Workforce Factbook developed by
NMP will be utilized to consolidate relevant statistics and data,
allowing policymakers, shipping companies, and maritime institutions
to make informed, data-driven, and evidence-based decisions that
would address the challenges faced by Filipino seafarers.
In his message of support,
Executive Director Victor Del Rosario said NMP is not only committed
to produce skilled maritime workforce, but also ensures the holistic
welfare of seafarers through research and evidence-based policies
and programs.
“Today’s gathering is not
only timely but essential, as we recognize that the men and women
who sail our oceans carry the hopes, dreams, and welfare of
countless families and communities back home,” he added.
In 2024, NMP developed the
Mental Health Awareness for Seafarers (MHAS) course that is now
being offered nationwide. This course equips seafarers with the
knowledge and skills to identify, manage, and seek support for
mental health challenges, fostering resilience, well-being, and
safety onboard.
This initiative was
prompted by an NMP study on Assessing the Mental Health and
Well-being of Filipino Seafarers conducted in CY 2023, which
uncovered the silent struggles faced by the maritime workforce.
Research from 2018 to 2022 revealed that hundreds of seafarers had
been diagnosed with mental health disorders such as anxiety,
depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and schizophrenia.
Even more alarming was the
reported rise in suicide cases, a stark reminder that life at sea,
while rewarding, also brings with it distinct emotional and
psychological challenges.
“To our seafarers, the
government, through the DMW-NMP, and your international partners are
here to support your journey. We are dedicated to ensuring that you
are not just competent professionals, but also healthy and happy
human beings, equipped with the mental fortitude to withstand the
rigors of life at sea,” Del Rosario said.