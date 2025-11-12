NMP, ISWAN launch partnership to safeguard mental health, well-being of Filipino seafarers

By National Maritime Polytechnic

November 12, 2025

MANILA – The National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) and the International Seafarers’ Welfare and Assistance Network (ISWAN) Philippines have embarked on a significant collaboration to strengthen initiatives safeguarding the mental health and overall well-being of Filipino seafarers across the globe.

To formalize its partnership, top officials of NMP and ISWAN signed a memorandum of understanding during the Bayanihan – Reframing Mental Health: A Filipino Perspective on Monday, November 10 in Binondo, Manila.

Through this collaboration, NMP will actively facilitate the sharing and promotion of ISWAN helpline across its platforms ensuring that Filipino seafarers can readily access these services and resources.

To complement this initiative, the Philippine Maritime Workforce Factbook developed by NMP will be utilized to consolidate relevant statistics and data, allowing policymakers, shipping companies, and maritime institutions to make informed, data-driven, and evidence-based decisions that would address the challenges faced by Filipino seafarers.

In his message of support, Executive Director Victor Del Rosario said NMP is not only committed to produce skilled maritime workforce, but also ensures the holistic welfare of seafarers through research and evidence-based policies and programs.

“Today’s gathering is not only timely but essential, as we recognize that the men and women who sail our oceans carry the hopes, dreams, and welfare of countless families and communities back home,” he added.

In 2024, NMP developed the Mental Health Awareness for Seafarers (MHAS) course that is now being offered nationwide. This course equips seafarers with the knowledge and skills to identify, manage, and seek support for mental health challenges, fostering resilience, well-being, and safety onboard.

This initiative was prompted by an NMP study on Assessing the Mental Health and Well-being of Filipino Seafarers conducted in CY 2023, which uncovered the silent struggles faced by the maritime workforce. Research from 2018 to 2022 revealed that hundreds of seafarers had been diagnosed with mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and schizophrenia.

Even more alarming was the reported rise in suicide cases, a stark reminder that life at sea, while rewarding, also brings with it distinct emotional and psychological challenges.