8ID neutralizes 3 CNTs,
seizes 2 firearms in an armed encounter in Jaro, Leyte
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
November 17, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Troops of the 93rd Infantry (Bantay Kapayapaan) Battalion
under the operational control of the 802nd (Peerless) Brigade of the
8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division neutralized three Communist
New People’s Army Terrorists (CNTs) and seized two firearms in an
armed encounter against remnants of the Island Committee (IC) Levox
of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) in the
hinterlands of Barangay Pange, Jaro, Leyte, earlier today, November
17, 2025.
The encounter transpired
when troops responded to persistent reports of concerned residents
regarding the presence of armed individuals coercing and
intimidating communities in the area. As the soldiers approached the
vicinity, the armed elements opened fire prompting the troops to
retaliate.
The firefight lasted for
several minutes before the enemy withdrew, leaving behind three
killed CNTs identified as Fidel Lagado, alias “Ivan,” squad leader
of Squad 2; Rogelio Berino, alias “Jun,” and Maricel Anora, alias “Gani,”
both were members of the same squad. The responding troops also
seized two caliber .45 pistols, ammunition, and various personal
belongings from the encounter site. Meanwhile, no casualties were
recorded on the government side.
Major General Adonis Ariel
G. Orio, Commander, 8ID, commended the vigilance of the residents
whose timely information helped avert further threats to community
safety. He also stressed that the 8ID will continue its intensified
military operations to ensure the safety of the people while
encouraging the remaining CNTs to peacefully surrender and return to
a lawful society.
“This successful operation
demonstrates the unwavering support of the people and the dedication
of our soldiers to protect communities. The neutralized individuals
were part of a group sowing fear among civilians, and their demise
prevents future acts of intimidation and violence. To the remnants
of IC Levox, the government is ready to help you through
reintegration and livelihood programs through the National Amnesty
Program and Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (ECLIP),
should you decide to abandon violence,” Maj. Gen. Orio said.
As part of its commitment
to the International Humanitarian Law (IHL), the 8ID is now in close
coordination with the Local Government Unit of Jaro, Leyte to locate
and notify the families of the killed CNTs, and to ensure that a
dignified and proper burial arrangement is in place for them.
Moreover, the 8ID
continues to urge the public to report suspicious activities to
ensure the sustained peace and security in the region.