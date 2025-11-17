8ID neutralizes 3 CNTs, seizes 2 firearms in an armed encounter in Jaro, Leyte

By DPAO, 8ID PA

November 17, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Troops of the 93rd Infantry (Bantay Kapayapaan) Battalion under the operational control of the 802nd (Peerless) Brigade of the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division neutralized three Communist New People’s Army Terrorists (CNTs) and seized two firearms in an armed encounter against remnants of the Island Committee (IC) Levox of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) in the hinterlands of Barangay Pange, Jaro, Leyte, earlier today, November 17, 2025.

The encounter transpired when troops responded to persistent reports of concerned residents regarding the presence of armed individuals coercing and intimidating communities in the area. As the soldiers approached the vicinity, the armed elements opened fire prompting the troops to retaliate.

The firefight lasted for several minutes before the enemy withdrew, leaving behind three killed CNTs identified as Fidel Lagado, alias “Ivan,” squad leader of Squad 2; Rogelio Berino, alias “Jun,” and Maricel Anora, alias “Gani,” both were members of the same squad. The responding troops also seized two caliber .45 pistols, ammunition, and various personal belongings from the encounter site. Meanwhile, no casualties were recorded on the government side.

Major General Adonis Ariel G. Orio, Commander, 8ID, commended the vigilance of the residents whose timely information helped avert further threats to community safety. He also stressed that the 8ID will continue its intensified military operations to ensure the safety of the people while encouraging the remaining CNTs to peacefully surrender and return to a lawful society.

“This successful operation demonstrates the unwavering support of the people and the dedication of our soldiers to protect communities. The neutralized individuals were part of a group sowing fear among civilians, and their demise prevents future acts of intimidation and violence. To the remnants of IC Levox, the government is ready to help you through reintegration and livelihood programs through the National Amnesty Program and Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (ECLIP), should you decide to abandon violence,” Maj. Gen. Orio said.

As part of its commitment to the International Humanitarian Law (IHL), the 8ID is now in close coordination with the Local Government Unit of Jaro, Leyte to locate and notify the families of the killed CNTs, and to ensure that a dignified and proper burial arrangement is in place for them.