8ID troops seize two firearms in Gandara, Samar clash

By DPAO, 8ID PA

November 22, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Troops of the 46th Infantry (Peacemaker) Battalion under the operational control of the 801st Infantry (Bantay at Gabay) Brigade of the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, engaged in an armed encounter with members of Squad 2, Yakal Platoon, Sub-Regional Committee Browser in the hinterlands of Barangay Geraganan, Gandara, Samar on November 22, 2025.

The clash transpired after government forces launched an operation in response to reports from a concerned citizen regarding the presence of armed individuals intimidating residents and conducting extortion activities in the area.

Subsequently, troops recovered one M16 rifle, one M4 rifle, and several personal belongings of the Communist NPA Terrorists (CNTs).

Pursuit operations are ongoing after troops discovered bloodstains at the encounter site, which indicates the possibility of wounded CNT members fleeing the scene.

8ID Commander, Major General Adonis Ariel G. Orio commended the local community for their vigilance and timely sharing of critical information.