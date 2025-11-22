8ID troops seize two
firearms in Gandara, Samar clash
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
November 22, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Troops of the 46th Infantry (Peacemaker) Battalion under
the operational control of the 801st Infantry (Bantay at Gabay)
Brigade of the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, engaged in an
armed encounter with members of Squad 2, Yakal Platoon, Sub-Regional
Committee Browser in the hinterlands of Barangay Geraganan, Gandara,
Samar on November 22, 2025.
The clash transpired after
government forces launched an operation in response to reports from
a concerned citizen regarding the presence of armed individuals
intimidating residents and conducting extortion activities in the
area.
Subsequently, troops
recovered one M16 rifle, one M4 rifle, and several personal
belongings of the Communist NPA Terrorists (CNTs).
Pursuit operations are
ongoing after troops discovered bloodstains at the encounter site,
which indicates the possibility of wounded CNT members fleeing the
scene.
8ID Commander, Major
General Adonis Ariel G. Orio commended the local community for their
vigilance and timely sharing of critical information.
“I am grateful and I
appreciate all the efforts of our troops on the ground. Let us
continue to work hand-in-hand in our pursuit of achieving long and
lasting peace. I assure you that your Army in Eastern Visayas will
never relent until we neutralize the remaining CNTs,” Maj. Gen. Orio
said.