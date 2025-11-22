News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

Manifesto for climate justice from the youth of Eastern Samar

8ID neutralizes 3 CNTs, seizes 2 firearms in an armed encounter in Jaro, Leyte

Preparing for the end

NMP, ISWAN launch partnership to safeguard mental health, well-being of Filipino seafarers

CARD MBA receives the Three Golden Arrows Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance

8ID facilitates burial of killed CNT in Eastern Samar

Human Rights body welcomes report that ICC will arrest Duterte’s Police Chief

8ID troops clash with CNTs amid Typhoon Tino’s onslaught in Eastern Samar

 
 

 

 

8ID troops seize two firearms in Gandara, Samar clash

Recovered items from the enccounter

By DPAO, 8ID PA
November 22, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Troops of the 46th Infantry (Peacemaker) Battalion under the operational control of the 801st Infantry (Bantay at Gabay) Brigade of the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, engaged in an armed encounter with members of Squad 2, Yakal Platoon, Sub-Regional Committee Browser in the hinterlands of Barangay Geraganan, Gandara, Samar on November 22, 2025.

The clash transpired after government forces launched an operation in response to reports from a concerned citizen regarding the presence of armed individuals intimidating residents and conducting extortion activities in the area.

Subsequently, troops recovered one M16 rifle, one M4 rifle, and several personal belongings of the Communist NPA Terrorists (CNTs).

Pursuit operations are ongoing after troops discovered bloodstains at the encounter site, which indicates the possibility of wounded CNT members fleeing the scene.

8ID Commander, Major General Adonis Ariel G. Orio commended the local community for their vigilance and timely sharing of critical information.

“I am grateful and I appreciate all the efforts of our troops on the ground. Let us continue to work hand-in-hand in our pursuit of achieving long and lasting peace. I assure you that your Army in Eastern Visayas will never relent until we neutralize the remaining CNTs,” Maj. Gen. Orio said.

 

 