Manifesto for climate
justice from the youth of Eastern Samar
November 20, 2025
We, the Greenpeace
Philippines - Eastern Samar Volunteers and the Eastern Samar Youth
for Climate Justice, stand together in a unified and urgent demand:
Climate Justice now.
The recent series of
typhoons that struck our country once again exposed how dangerously
vulnerable our communities have become. But these disasters are not
the product of nature alone – they are intensified by collusion,
corruption, impunity, and the unchecked greed of corporations,
governments, and the wealthiest 0.1% who continue to profit as our
communities face loss, displacement, and trauma.
As young leaders living on
the frontlines of the climate crisis, we call on the government,
corporations, and the richest billionaires to accelerate a just,
equitable, and community-led transition to sustainable, affordable,
clean, and renewable energy. We also call for the urgent
strengthening and replenishment of the Loss and Damage Fund,
ensuring vulnerable communities have the resources to prepare,
rebuild, and adapt.
Our demands are not
abstract; they are grounded in evidence and lived experience.
Oxfam’s latest report,
Climate Plunder: How a powerful few are locking the world into
disaster, lays bare the scale of injustice driving our suffering.
The findings are stark:
- A person from the
richest 0.1% emits more carbon in one day than the poorest half of
the world emits in an entire year.
- If global emissions resembled
those of the richest 0.1%, the world’s remaining carbon budget would
be wiped out in less than three weeks.
These numbers are not just statistics: they expose the root of the
crisis: a global system engineered to benefit a powerful few while
the rest of the world pays the price. It is this same system that
leaves communities like ours exposed, underfunded, and repeatedly
forced to rebuild from nothing.
This is why we insist that those most responsible must finally pay
their long overdue debt and support the transition they have delayed
for decades.
We also call on the major polluters to face the survivors of Super
Typhoon Odette and all climate survivors across the Philippines. We
stand firmly behind the Odette Climate Case, a pioneering lawsuit
filed by 67 Filipino survivors seeking justice for the devastation
they suffered. This historic case – the first in the Global South to
directly link carbon major operations to death, injury, and
destruction – marks a critical step toward accountability long denied.
As global climate negotiations continue in Belém, these truths must
shape the agenda.
Climate action cannot be separated from the politics of power,
inequality, and corruption. Emissions targets and finance
discussions mean little if the systems enabling elite capture and
profit-driven obstruction remain untouched.
At COP30, governments must commit to:
- Strong transparency standards and anti-corruption safeguards
across all climate finance mechanisms
- Independent oversight to ensure adaptation and Loss and Damage
funds actually reach vulnerable communities
- Structural reforms that prevent high emitters and powerful elites
from shaping climate policy for their own benefit
COP30 is not just another meeting
– it is a deciding moment for the
world. A moment for citizens and civil society to demand truth,
accountability, and ambition. A moment for rich nations and powerful
actors to deliver real commitments, not rhetoric.
We speak now as young people of Eastern Samar
– survivors, advocates,
and bearers of responsibility for the future we will inherit. Our
message is clear and uncompromising: We will not be silent. We will
not be sidelined. We demand climate justice – rooted in truth, equity,
and accountability – and we demand it NOW!