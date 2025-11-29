8ID delivers decisive
blow to EVRPC, ceases CTG exploitations in N. Samar
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
November 29, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Troops of the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division
delivered decisive blows against the Sub-Regional Committee (SRC)
Arctic of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) in an
armed engagement at Barangay Nipa, Palapag, Northern Samar, on
November 29, 2025.
The operation was launched
following persistent civilian reports that armed Communist NPA
Terrorists (CNTs) were extorting farmers in the area. Reports also
state that the said terrorists have been deliberately harassing
communities who are still recovering from the aftermath of Typhoon
Tino and Typhoon Uwan.
The encounter transpired
early morning on November 29 when troops who were conducting a
security operations encountered CNTs entrenched in a hideout rigged
with International Humanitarian Law – banned Anti-Personnel Mines (APMs).
The situation prompted the government forces to call for close air
support, which resulted in the killing of one CNT. A firefight also
resulted in the seizure of five high-powered firearms along with
various war materiel.
Several CTG members
managed to flee, which prompted the troops to mount aggressive
pursuit operation.
The 8th Infantry Division
strongly condemns the CNTs calculated attempt to undermine the peace
and security in the communities. The CNTs actions are blatant
disregard to the government’s initiatives to support local
communities.
Moreover, the CNT’s use of
banned explosives reveal their true character as they endanger
innocent civilians while attempting to derail the government’s
efforts to uplift communities.
The 8ID vows to sustain
its focused military operations to dismantle the remaining CNT
formations that continue to undermine peace and development in
Eastern Visayas.