8ID delivers decisive blow to EVRPC, ceases CTG exploitations in N. Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA

November 29, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Troops of the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division delivered decisive blows against the Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Arctic of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) in an armed engagement at Barangay Nipa, Palapag, Northern Samar, on November 29, 2025.

The operation was launched following persistent civilian reports that armed Communist NPA Terrorists (CNTs) were extorting farmers in the area. Reports also state that the said terrorists have been deliberately harassing communities who are still recovering from the aftermath of Typhoon Tino and Typhoon Uwan.

The encounter transpired early morning on November 29 when troops who were conducting a security operations encountered CNTs entrenched in a hideout rigged with International Humanitarian Law – banned Anti-Personnel Mines (APMs). The situation prompted the government forces to call for close air support, which resulted in the killing of one CNT. A firefight also resulted in the seizure of five high-powered firearms along with various war materiel.

Several CTG members managed to flee, which prompted the troops to mount aggressive pursuit operation.

The 8th Infantry Division strongly condemns the CNTs calculated attempt to undermine the peace and security in the communities. The CNTs actions are blatant disregard to the government’s initiatives to support local communities.

Moreover, the CNT’s use of banned explosives reveal their true character as they endanger innocent civilians while attempting to derail the government’s efforts to uplift communities.