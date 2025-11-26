8ID upholds IHL in Samar clashes; Killed CNT laid to rest, wounded rebel saved

By DPAO, 8ID PA

November 26, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division demonstrated anew its commitment to International Humanitarian Law (IHL) as troops facilitated the dignified burial of a killed Communist New People’s Army Terrorist (CNT) on November 25, 2025, and ensured immediate medical attention for a wounded CNT who surrendered during the series of armed encounters in the hinterlands of Gandara and San Jorge, Samar.

The series of encounters transpired on November 22, 2025 when soldiers of the 46th Infantry Battalion were fired upon by the armed remnants of Yakal Platoon, Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Browser of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC).

Amid the successive clashes, three high-powered firearms were seized, one CNT was killed, and another wounded CNT has fled from the encounter site. According to the reports, the wounded CNT sought help from the Barangay Captain and pleaded for his security as he intends to surrender to the government forces. Immediately after he was turned over to the troops, soldiers evacuated him to a medical facility where he received medical treatment.

Meanwhile, despite the rugged terrain and the continued threat of sporadic gunfire, troops labored for days to retrieve and carry the remains of the killed CNT on foot from the encounter site. In accordance with IHL protocols, the body was given due respect, properly documented, and subsequently turned over for a decent burial.

Major General Adonis Ariel G. Orio, Commander of the 8ID, emphasized that these actions reflect the 8ID’s professionalism and respect for human dignity regardless of affiliation.

“Our troops remain steadfast in upholding International Humanitarian Law. Even in the midst of conflict, we ensure that the rights of combatants and non-combatants alike are respected. A life lost is a tragedy, and a life saved is a step toward peace. We hope these incidents encourage others still in the armed struggle to choose the path to peace,” he said.