8ID upholds IHL in
Samar clashes; Killed CNT laid to rest, wounded rebel saved
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
November 26, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division demonstrated
anew its commitment to International Humanitarian Law (IHL) as
troops facilitated the dignified burial of a killed Communist New
People’s Army Terrorist (CNT) on November 25, 2025, and ensured
immediate medical attention for a wounded CNT who surrendered during
the series of armed encounters in the hinterlands of Gandara and San
Jorge, Samar.
The series of encounters
transpired on November 22, 2025 when soldiers of the 46th Infantry
Battalion were fired upon by the armed remnants of Yakal Platoon,
Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Browser of the Eastern Visayas Regional
Party Committee (EVRPC).
Amid the successive
clashes, three high-powered firearms were seized, one CNT was
killed, and another wounded CNT has fled from the encounter site.
According to the reports, the wounded CNT sought help from the
Barangay Captain and pleaded for his security as he intends to
surrender to the government forces. Immediately after he was turned
over to the troops, soldiers evacuated him to a medical facility
where he received medical treatment.
Meanwhile, despite the
rugged terrain and the continued threat of sporadic gunfire, troops
labored for days to retrieve and carry the remains of the killed CNT
on foot from the encounter site. In accordance with IHL protocols,
the body was given due respect, properly documented, and
subsequently turned over for a decent burial.
Major General Adonis Ariel
G. Orio, Commander of the 8ID, emphasized that these actions reflect
the 8ID’s professionalism and respect for human dignity regardless
of affiliation.
“Our troops remain
steadfast in upholding International Humanitarian Law. Even in the
midst of conflict, we ensure that the rights of combatants and
non-combatants alike are respected. A life lost is a tragedy, and a
life saved is a step toward peace. We hope these incidents encourage
others still in the armed struggle to choose the path to peace,” he
said.
Moreover, the 8ID
continues to work closely with local government units, law
enforcement agencies, and community stakeholders to protect civilian
communities and promote peace and development across Samar.