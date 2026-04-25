Two NPA members neutralized, firearms seized in Motiong, Samar clash

By SAMAR NEWS.COM

April 25, 2026

CATBALOGAN CITY – Troops of the 46th Infantry Battalion, under the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, Philippine Army, engaged remnants of the Yakal Platoon, Sub-Regional Committee Browser, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC), in a seven-minute firefight at the hinterlands of Barangay Caulayanan, Motiong, Samar, on April 24, 2026.

Following the encounter, government forces recovered one M14 rifle, a caliber .45 pistol, and the remains of two unidentified Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) members abandoned by their fleeing comrades.

The 8th Infantry Division underscored that this clash marks another major setback for the already weakened CTG in Eastern Visayas.

“The neutralization of these armed individuals and the recovery of their firearms further degrade the operational capability of the CTG in Samar. This reflects the sustained pressure being applied by our troops on the ground,” the Division stated.

It added that the series of short, sporadic encounters highlights the CTG’s diminishing strength and eroding cohesion.

“Despite their attempts to evade government forces, our troops remain relentless in pursuing these armed groups. Their abandonment of their fallen comrades once again exposes their disregard for human life within their ranks.”

The Division reiterated its appeal for remaining CTG members to surrender and avail themselves of the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP), which offers assistance and opportunities for peaceful reintegration.

“We urge the remaining members of the CTG to lay down their arms and reunite with their families. The government is ready to support their reintegration into society.”