Two NPA members
neutralized, firearms seized in Motiong, Samar clash
By
SAMAR NEWS.COM
April 25, 2026
CATBALOGAN CITY –
Troops of the 46th Infantry Battalion, under the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers)
Division, Philippine Army, engaged remnants of the Yakal Platoon,
Sub-Regional Committee Browser, Eastern Visayas Regional Party
Committee (EVRPC), in a seven-minute firefight at the hinterlands of
Barangay Caulayanan, Motiong, Samar, on April 24, 2026.
Following the encounter,
government forces recovered one M14 rifle, a caliber .45 pistol, and
the remains of two unidentified Communist Terrorist Group (CTG)
members abandoned by their fleeing comrades.
The 8th Infantry Division
underscored that this clash marks another major setback for the
already weakened CTG in Eastern Visayas.
“The neutralization of
these armed individuals and the recovery of their firearms further
degrade the operational capability of the CTG in Samar. This
reflects the sustained pressure being applied by our troops on the
ground,” the Division stated.
It added that the series
of short, sporadic encounters highlights the CTG’s diminishing
strength and eroding cohesion.
“Despite their attempts to
evade government forces, our troops remain relentless in pursuing
these armed groups. Their abandonment of their fallen comrades once
again exposes their disregard for human life within their ranks.”
The Division reiterated
its appeal for remaining CTG members to surrender and avail
themselves of the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local
Integration Program (E-CLIP), which offers assistance and
opportunities for peaceful reintegration.
“We urge the remaining
members of the CTG to lay down their arms and reunite with their
families. The government is ready to support their reintegration
into society.”
Meanwhile, focused
military operations continue in the area to track down fleeing CTG
members and safeguard the peace and security of local communities.