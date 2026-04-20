Calbiga launches Pahoy-Pahoy AgriCOOLture Garden Challenge 2026

“Growing Greener Communities, One Garden at a Time”

By SAMAR NEWS.COM

April 20, 2026

CATBALOGAN CITY – In times of uncertainty, the strongest communities are those that can sustain themselves. This guiding principle is at the heart of the Pahoy-Pahoy AgriCOOLture Garden Challenge 2026, officially launched by the Local Government of Calbiga as part of its resilience and food security initiative.

The program is more than a competition. It is a community-driven effort to strengthen household-level food security, promote sustainable local food systems, and build neighborhoods that can endure, adapt, and grow. From small backyard gardens to larger peri-urban plots and innovative vertical setups, every “tanom” (plant) is seen as a step toward a stronger Calbiga.

Contest Categories and Prizes

Participants will compete in three categories:

- Best Urban Garden (small space/home-based)

- Best Peri-Urban Garden (larger plots)

- Best Innovative Garden (vertical, container, recycled materials)

Each category offers cash prizes of P10,000 for first place, P6,000 for second, and P4,000 for third. In addition, 12 consolation prizes worth P2,000 each will be awarded, along with certificates of recognition.

Key Dates

- Registration: April 20–29, 2026

- Orientation: April 30, 2026

- Garden Proper: May 1, 2026

- Final Judging: July 27–30, 2026

- Awarding: Date to be announced

A Call to Action

Local officials emphasize that the challenge is not just about winning prizes. “This is about being ready. This is about taking control of our future – together,” the LGU declared in its announcement. The initiative encourages residents to see gardening as both a livelihood and a lifeline, ensuring that families can rely on their own harvests in times of need.

The contest is open to residents of Barangays 1-7 and lowland areas of Calbiga. Organizers urge households and communities to register and showcase their gardens, contributing to the municipality’s vision of greener, more sustainable living.