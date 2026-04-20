Calbiga launches
Pahoy-Pahoy AgriCOOLture Garden Challenge 2026
“Growing Greener Communities, One
Garden at a Time”
By
SAMAR NEWS.COM
April 20, 2026
CATBALOGAN CITY –
In times of uncertainty, the strongest communities are those that
can sustain themselves. This guiding principle is at the heart of
the Pahoy-Pahoy AgriCOOLture Garden Challenge 2026, officially
launched by the Local Government of Calbiga as part of its
resilience and food security initiative.
The program is more than a
competition. It is a community-driven effort to strengthen
household-level food security, promote sustainable local food
systems, and build neighborhoods that can endure, adapt, and grow.
From small backyard gardens to larger peri-urban plots and
innovative vertical setups, every “tanom” (plant) is seen as a step
toward a stronger Calbiga.
Contest Categories and Prizes
Participants will compete
in three categories:
- Best Urban
Garden (small space/home-based)
- Best Peri-Urban
Garden (larger plots)
- Best
Innovative Garden (vertical, container, recycled materials)
Each category offers cash
prizes of P10,000 for first place, P6,000 for second, and P4,000 for
third. In addition, 12 consolation prizes worth P2,000 each will be
awarded, along with certificates of recognition.
Key Dates
-
Registration: April 20–29, 2026
-
Orientation: April 30, 2026
- Garden
Proper: May 1, 2026
- Final
Judging: July 27–30, 2026
- Awarding:
Date to be announced
A Call to Action
Local officials emphasize
that the challenge is not just about winning prizes. “This is about
being ready. This is about taking control of our future – together,”
the LGU declared in its announcement. The initiative encourages
residents to see gardening as both a livelihood and a lifeline,
ensuring that families can rely on their own harvests in times of
need.
The contest is open to
residents of Barangays 1-7 and lowland areas of Calbiga. Organizers
urge households and communities to register and showcase their
gardens, contributing to the municipality’s vision of greener, more
sustainable living.
As the campaign slogan
declares: Padayon kita. One garden at a time.