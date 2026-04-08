San Isidro, Leyte declared under SIPSC; Signals end of insurgency threat, opens path for development

By DPAO, 8ID PA

April 8, 2026

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, Philippine Army, welcomed the declaration of the Municipality of San Isidro, Leyte under a Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition (SIPSC), marking a major breakthrough in the area’s peace and development efforts. The declaration signifies the effective neutralization of communist terrorist group influence, creating a secure environment that is expected to accelerate economic growth and attract investments. More importantly, this stable peace and order condition lays the groundwork for long-term development and a better quality of life for its residents.

The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division attributes this milestone to the strong coordination and collaboration among the 93rd Infantry (Bantay Kapayapaan) Battalion under the 802nd Infantry Brigade, the local government unit, partner agencies, and the peace-loving communities of San Isidro.

“This achievement is a testament to the strong partnership between our security forces, local government units, and the people. It reflects our shared commitment to ending insurgency and signals the readiness of the LGU in leading a peaceful environment conducive to development,” the Division stated.

The 8ID emphasized that the SIPSC declaration is a people-centered victory that opens greater opportunities for progress enabling the municipality to focus more on infrastructure development, social services, and livelihood programs. This milestone allows government efforts to shift from security-focused operations toward initiatives that directly uplift communities and strengthen local economies.

Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and actively participate in initiatives that promote peace, unity, and resilience, ensuring that the gains achieved will continue to translate into lasting development