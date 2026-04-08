San Isidro, Leyte
declared under SIPSC; Signals end of insurgency threat, opens path
for development
By DPAO, 8ID PA
April 8, 2026
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, Philippine
Army, welcomed the declaration of the Municipality of San Isidro,
Leyte under a Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition (SIPSC),
marking a major breakthrough in the area’s peace and development
efforts. The declaration signifies the effective neutralization of
communist terrorist group influence, creating a secure environment
that is expected to accelerate economic growth and attract
investments. More importantly, this stable peace and order condition
lays the groundwork for long-term development and a better quality
of life for its residents.
The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers)
Division attributes this milestone to the strong coordination and
collaboration among the 93rd Infantry (Bantay Kapayapaan) Battalion
under the 802nd Infantry Brigade, the local government unit, partner
agencies, and the peace-loving communities of San Isidro.
“This achievement is a
testament to the strong partnership between our security forces,
local government units, and the people. It reflects our shared
commitment to ending insurgency and signals the readiness of the LGU
in leading a peaceful environment conducive to development,” the
Division stated.
The 8ID emphasized that
the SIPSC declaration is a people-centered victory that opens
greater opportunities for progress enabling the municipality to
focus more on infrastructure development, social services, and
livelihood programs. This milestone allows government efforts to
shift from security-focused operations toward initiatives that
directly uplift communities and strengthen local economies.
Residents are encouraged
to remain vigilant and actively participate in initiatives that
promote peace, unity, and resilience, ensuring that the gains
achieved will continue to translate into lasting development
The Division also
reaffirmed its commitment to work alongside stakeholders to sustain
peace gains, prevent the resurgence of threat groups, and further
support inclusive growth and development in the area.