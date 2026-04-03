8ID reports tactical
gains, rebel leader surrenders in Eastern Visayas
By
SAMAR NEWS.COM
April 3, 2026
CATBALOGAN CITY –
The Philippine Army’s 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division
announced a series of tactical victories against remnants of the
Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) under the Eastern Visayas Regional
Party Committee (EVRPC), highlighting what it described as a
weakening insurgency in the region.
From January to March
2026, the division engaged in eight armed encounters that led to the
neutralization of 14 New People’s Army (NPA) members. Of these, one
was killed in combat while 13 surrendered, turning over 11 firearms
to authorities.
Among those who yielded
was Gilbert Gerbon, alias “Ethan,” a high-ranking CTG leader.
Military officials said Gerbon’s surrender was a direct result of
sustained government pressure and operations that undermined his
ability to continue armed struggle. His decision to denounce
violence was cited as evidence of the collapse of the EVRPC’s
leadership structure.
The Army emphasized that
these gains were not only due to combat operations but also to
intensified civil-military initiatives. Community support and
grassroots peace engagements have reportedly encouraged
reintegration of former rebels while preventing the resurgence of
CTG influence in cleared areas.
“The combined impact of
sustained military pressure and responsive government programs has
steadily weakened the EVRPC’s operational capability,” the 8ID said
in a statement, adding that recent tactical defeats show the group’s
cause has “drastically fallen.”
The division urged
remaining insurgents to abandon armed struggle and avail themselves
of government reintegration programs, stressing that continued
resistance would only lead to further losses.