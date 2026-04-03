8ID reports tactical gains, rebel leader surrenders in Eastern Visayas

By SAMAR NEWS.COM

April 3, 2026

CATBALOGAN CITY – The Philippine Army’s 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division announced a series of tactical victories against remnants of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) under the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC), highlighting what it described as a weakening insurgency in the region.

From January to March 2026, the division engaged in eight armed encounters that led to the neutralization of 14 New People’s Army (NPA) members. Of these, one was killed in combat while 13 surrendered, turning over 11 firearms to authorities.

Among those who yielded was Gilbert Gerbon, alias “Ethan,” a high-ranking CTG leader. Military officials said Gerbon’s surrender was a direct result of sustained government pressure and operations that undermined his ability to continue armed struggle. His decision to denounce violence was cited as evidence of the collapse of the EVRPC’s leadership structure.

The Army emphasized that these gains were not only due to combat operations but also to intensified civil-military initiatives. Community support and grassroots peace engagements have reportedly encouraged reintegration of former rebels while preventing the resurgence of CTG influence in cleared areas.

“The combined impact of sustained military pressure and responsive government programs has steadily weakened the EVRPC’s operational capability,” the 8ID said in a statement, adding that recent tactical defeats show the group’s cause has “drastically fallen.”