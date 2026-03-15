Former NPA member grateful for fresh start; Amnesty application period concluded

By SAMAR NEWS.COM

March 15, 2026

CATBALOGAN CITY – A former New People’s Army (NPA) member has expressed heartfelt thanks to the government after receiving a Safe Conduct Pass under the national Amnesty Program, which helps ex-rebels reintegrate into society and rebuild their lives.

Jomely Banagbanag, also known as “Jhon,” previously served as a medic with Platoon 1, Island Committee, LEVOX. She faces a pending murder case at the Regional Trial Court in Baybay City and was among the 1,973 individuals who applied for amnesty last year through the Local Amnesty Board (LAB) in Tacloban.

Banagbanag surrendered in 2021 to the 14th Infantry (Avenger) Battalion of the 802nd Infantry (Peerless) Brigade, Philippine Army, beginning her transition back to civilian life. On December 17, 2025, she was one of 52 applicants granted Safe Conduct Passes during a ceremony led by Tacloban City Mayor Alfred Romualdez, Chairman of LAB–Tacloban, at the Center for Development and Livelihood Assistance Office in Kanhuraw Hill.

The Safe Conduct Pass enables former rebels to pursue livelihood opportunities and live without fear of arrest for offenses tied to their past involvement in the communist movement. “Nagpapasalamat po kami sa gobyerno sa ibinigay na Safe Conduct Pass dahil makakapaghanapbuhay na po kami nang hindi nag-aalala na huhulihin kami ng mga pulis,” Banagbanag said.

To date, 190 individuals in Eastern Visayas have received Safe Conduct Passes, based on combined data from the Local Amnesty Boards in Catbalogan and Tacloban. The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division of the Philippine Army commended local governments in the region for supporting reintegration and peace-building efforts, emphasizing that the program is a vital step toward reconciliation as more former NPA members choose to abandon armed struggle and embrace peaceful family life.