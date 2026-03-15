Former NPA member
grateful for fresh start; Amnesty application period concluded
By
SAMAR NEWS.COM
March 15, 2026
CATBALOGAN CITY – A
former New People’s Army (NPA) member has expressed heartfelt thanks
to the government after receiving a Safe Conduct Pass under the
national Amnesty Program, which helps ex-rebels reintegrate into
society and rebuild their lives.
Jomely Banagbanag, also
known as “Jhon,” previously served as a medic with Platoon 1, Island
Committee, LEVOX. She faces a pending murder case at the Regional
Trial Court in Baybay City and was among the 1,973 individuals who
applied for amnesty last year through the Local Amnesty Board (LAB)
in Tacloban.
Banagbanag surrendered in
2021 to the 14th Infantry (Avenger) Battalion of the 802nd Infantry
(Peerless) Brigade, Philippine Army, beginning her transition back
to civilian life. On December 17, 2025, she was one of 52 applicants
granted Safe Conduct Passes during a ceremony led by Tacloban City
Mayor Alfred Romualdez, Chairman of LAB–Tacloban, at the Center for
Development and Livelihood Assistance Office in Kanhuraw Hill.
The Safe Conduct Pass
enables former rebels to pursue livelihood opportunities and live
without fear of arrest for offenses tied to their past involvement
in the communist movement. “Nagpapasalamat po kami sa gobyerno sa
ibinigay na Safe Conduct Pass dahil makakapaghanapbuhay na po kami
nang hindi nag-aalala na huhulihin kami ng mga pulis,” Banagbanag
said.
To date, 190 individuals
in Eastern Visayas have received Safe Conduct Passes, based on
combined data from the Local Amnesty Boards in Catbalogan and
Tacloban. The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division of the
Philippine Army commended local governments in the region for
supporting reintegration and peace-building efforts, emphasizing
that the program is a vital step toward reconciliation as more
former NPA members choose to abandon armed struggle and embrace
peaceful family life.
The period for former
members of the CPP-NPA-NDF to file amnesty applications ended on
March 13, 2026. Those whose applications are later approved by the
President will have their civil and political rights restored and
gain a pathway toward peaceful reintegration into society.