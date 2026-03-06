No evil can conquer
authentic love
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
March 6, 2026
THAT’S what we can get
from the story in the Book of Genesis about Joseph and his brothers.
(cfr. 37,3-18) Joseph was the favorite of his father, Jacob, which
made his other brothers so jealous of him that they went to the
extent of plotting against him. They initially wanted to kill him,
but later on changed their mind and instead sold him as a slave to
some passing merchants who in turn sold him to an official in Egypt.
We know how the story
ended, and what a happy ending it was! Joseph became a big man in
Egypt, and when a famine broke out in the land, everyone, including
his brothers, went to Joseph to ask for food. At first, the brothers
did not recognize Joseph, and when, at last, they did, they were so
filled with shame and fear that they thought they would be executed.
But Joseph thought nothing
of that sort, and instead, with great magnanimity hugged them when
his request to bring their father to him was granted. He reassured
them with these heartwarming words: “You meant evil against me, but
God meant it for good.” (Gen 50,20)
This happy twist of fate
is typical of God’s ways which can only be characterized by pure
love, a love that remains so in spite of how things go. This was
best illustrated, of course, by Christ who suffered the worst evil
in the world – the killing of the Son of God himself, and yet gave
the best effect – the salvation of mankind.
We should keep this truth
of our Christian faith in mind, not because we can abuse the
goodness of God toward us, but rather because no matter how deep we
can fall into sin, we can be sure that God is all too eager to bring
us back to him. He is willing to suffer for us. We just have to show
at least a little sign of repentance.
St. Paul reassured us of
this most merciful love of God toward when he said: “Where sin
abounded, grace did more abound.” (Rom 5,20) We have to strengthen
our belief in this truth of our faith. God is always in control of
things no matter how much we mess up with them. He allows evil to
take place, since he respects our freedom that can choose evil
instead of the good. But he knows how to turn the tables on evil.
Yes, God is always in
control of things. But we just have to be ready to tackle whatever
possibilities the use and misuse of our freedom can cause or
occasion. We should just be sport about this condition of our life
here on earth. God is in control of everything.
This truth of our faith
should always be in our mind even as we make use of all human means
to resolve whatever issues, problems, crises, etc., we may have. We
always have to use our common sense, our sciences and technologies,
our culture, etc. to resolve our problems. But we should never leave
God behind.
God may allow what is
termed as the “dark night of the soul,” but that is precisely
because he is giving us another opportunity to grow more in goodness
and in strength. Let’s remember that God never loses any battle,
much less, the whole war, unless we allow it. When we encounter some
bad conditions in life, let’s always remember that we are actually
given the golden chance to derive a greater good from them.