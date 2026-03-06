No evil can conquer authentic love

By Fr. ROY CIMAGALA , roycimagala@gmail.com

March 6, 2026

THAT’S what we can get from the story in the Book of Genesis about Joseph and his brothers. (cfr. 37,3-18) Joseph was the favorite of his father, Jacob, which made his other brothers so jealous of him that they went to the extent of plotting against him. They initially wanted to kill him, but later on changed their mind and instead sold him as a slave to some passing merchants who in turn sold him to an official in Egypt.

We know how the story ended, and what a happy ending it was! Joseph became a big man in Egypt, and when a famine broke out in the land, everyone, including his brothers, went to Joseph to ask for food. At first, the brothers did not recognize Joseph, and when, at last, they did, they were so filled with shame and fear that they thought they would be executed.

But Joseph thought nothing of that sort, and instead, with great magnanimity hugged them when his request to bring their father to him was granted. He reassured them with these heartwarming words: “You meant evil against me, but God meant it for good.” (Gen 50,20)

This happy twist of fate is typical of God’s ways which can only be characterized by pure love, a love that remains so in spite of how things go. This was best illustrated, of course, by Christ who suffered the worst evil in the world – the killing of the Son of God himself, and yet gave the best effect – the salvation of mankind.

We should keep this truth of our Christian faith in mind, not because we can abuse the goodness of God toward us, but rather because no matter how deep we can fall into sin, we can be sure that God is all too eager to bring us back to him. He is willing to suffer for us. We just have to show at least a little sign of repentance.

St. Paul reassured us of this most merciful love of God toward when he said: “Where sin abounded, grace did more abound.” (Rom 5,20) We have to strengthen our belief in this truth of our faith. God is always in control of things no matter how much we mess up with them. He allows evil to take place, since he respects our freedom that can choose evil instead of the good. But he knows how to turn the tables on evil.

Yes, God is always in control of things. But we just have to be ready to tackle whatever possibilities the use and misuse of our freedom can cause or occasion. We should just be sport about this condition of our life here on earth. God is in control of everything.

This truth of our faith should always be in our mind even as we make use of all human means to resolve whatever issues, problems, crises, etc., we may have. We always have to use our common sense, our sciences and technologies, our culture, etc. to resolve our problems. But we should never leave God behind.