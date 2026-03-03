Army confirms soldier
involved in Catarman fatal shooting
By
SAMAR NEWS.COM
March 3, 2026
CATBALOGAN CITY – The 8th
Infantry Division (8ID) of the Philippine Army has confirmed that
one of its personnel was involved in a shooting incident that left a
woman dead and her brother wounded in Catarman, Northern Samar.
According to the Army’s
statement, the female victim was reportedly the soldier’s live-in
partner. Her brother sustained injuries during the incident and is
currently receiving medical treatment.
The Command expressed its
condolences to the bereaved family and appealed for calm as
authorities conduct a thorough and impartial investigation. “We
strongly condemn any act of violence, especially those committed by
individuals entrusted to serve and protect the people,” the
statement read, emphasizing that the Army does not tolerate criminal
acts by its personnel.
The 8ID assured the public
that it is fully cooperating with the Philippine National Police
(PNP) in the immediate apprehension of the suspect. Subordinate
units have been directed to intensify coordination with law
enforcement agencies to ensure swift arrest and turnover of the
soldier to proper authorities.
Parallel to the criminal
investigation, the Army has also initiated administrative
proceedings in accordance with military laws and regulations. The
Command stressed that no cover-up will be tolerated and no special
treatment will be afforded to the individual concerned.
Further updates will be
released as developments warrant.