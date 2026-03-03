Army confirms soldier involved in Catarman fatal shooting

By SAMAR NEWS.COM

March 3, 2026

CATBALOGAN CITY – The 8th Infantry Division (8ID) of the Philippine Army has confirmed that one of its personnel was involved in a shooting incident that left a woman dead and her brother wounded in Catarman, Northern Samar.

According to the Army’s statement, the female victim was reportedly the soldier’s live-in partner. Her brother sustained injuries during the incident and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The Command expressed its condolences to the bereaved family and appealed for calm as authorities conduct a thorough and impartial investigation. “We strongly condemn any act of violence, especially those committed by individuals entrusted to serve and protect the people,” the statement read, emphasizing that the Army does not tolerate criminal acts by its personnel.

The 8ID assured the public that it is fully cooperating with the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the immediate apprehension of the suspect. Subordinate units have been directed to intensify coordination with law enforcement agencies to ensure swift arrest and turnover of the soldier to proper authorities.

Parallel to the criminal investigation, the Army has also initiated administrative proceedings in accordance with military laws and regulations. The Command stressed that no cover-up will be tolerated and no special treatment will be afforded to the individual concerned.