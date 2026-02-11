PSA Eastern Visayas kicks off 36th Civil Registration Month with call to advance CRVS and strengthen data

By PSA-8

February 11, 2026



Participants from different government agencies, Local Government Units, Academe and private relying parties at PSA RSSO 8 2nd Floor Gaisano Real, Tacloban City, Leyte.

TACLOBAN CITY – The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Regional Statistical Services Office VIII formally opened the 36th Civil Registration Month (CRM) with an Opening Ceremony held at the 2nd Floor of Gaisano Real Capital, Tacloban City. With the theme, “Navigating the Future, Together: Advancing CRVS in Shaping the Global and Regional Data Ecosystem,” this year’s celebration underscores the vital role of Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) in delivering inclusive, reliable, and responsive public services.

The program commenced with a Thanksgiving Mass at 8:00 AM, followed by a motorcade around Tacloban City at 9:00 AM to raise public awareness on the importance of civil registration. Registration of participants was conducted at the Secretariat prior to the formal opening rites. The ceremony officially began with an audio-visual presentation of the National Anthem, followed by the acknowledgment of participants by Ms. Zonia C. Salazar, Supervising Statistical Specialist and Officer-in-Charge of the Civil Registration and Administrative Support Division (CRASD).

In her Opening Message, Regional Director Wilma A. Perante emphasized the continuing commitment of PSA to modernize civil registration processes and strengthen collaboration with stakeholders to ensure timely and accurate registration of vital events. She highlighted ongoing reforms and innovations aimed at improving service delivery and data quality across the region.

Updates on the National ID system, including the National ID Authentication Service (NIDAS) and system integration, were presented by Mr. Marife R. Molon, Registration Officer III. Meanwhile, Mr. Joselito C. Jornales, Administrative Officer IV and IT Project Supervisor, discussed developments on CRS-ITP2 operations and business rules, focusing on system enhancements that support efficient civil registry services. Ms. Salazar also presented the consolidated activities for the 36th CRM in Eastern Visayas, outlining month-long initiatives designed to promote birth registration, information dissemination, and stakeholder engagement.

The ceremony likewise featured the launching of the Search for the Most Outstanding Local Civil Registrar, presented by Mr. Jimmy M. Dagupan, Registration Officer IV, recognizing exemplary performance and best practices among local civil registry offices. The program concluded with closing remarks from Ms. Mae R. Almonte, Chief Statistical Specialist of the Statistical Operations and Coordination Division (SOCD), who reaffirmed PSA’s dedication to strengthening the civil registration system as a foundation for evidence-based planning and inclusive development.