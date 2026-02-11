PSA Eastern Visayas
kicks off 36th Civil Registration Month with call to advance CRVS
and strengthen data
By
PSA-8
February 11, 2026
|
Participants
from different government agencies, Local Government Units,
Academe and private relying parties at PSA RSSO 8 2nd Floor
Gaisano Real, Tacloban City, Leyte.
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Regional Statistical Services
Office VIII formally opened the 36th Civil Registration Month (CRM)
with an Opening Ceremony held at the 2nd Floor of Gaisano Real
Capital, Tacloban City. With the theme, “Navigating the Future,
Together: Advancing CRVS in Shaping the Global and Regional Data
Ecosystem,” this year’s celebration underscores the vital role of
Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) in delivering
inclusive, reliable, and responsive public services.
The program commenced with
a Thanksgiving Mass at 8:00 AM, followed by a motorcade around
Tacloban City at 9:00 AM to raise public awareness on the importance
of civil registration. Registration of participants was conducted at
the Secretariat prior to the formal opening rites. The ceremony
officially began with an audio-visual presentation of the National
Anthem, followed by the acknowledgment of participants by Ms. Zonia
C. Salazar, Supervising Statistical Specialist and Officer-in-Charge
of the Civil Registration and Administrative Support Division (CRASD).
In her Opening Message,
Regional Director Wilma A. Perante emphasized the continuing
commitment of PSA to modernize civil registration processes and
strengthen collaboration with stakeholders to ensure timely and
accurate registration of vital events. She highlighted ongoing
reforms and innovations aimed at improving service delivery and data
quality across the region.
Updates on the National ID
system, including the National ID Authentication Service (NIDAS) and
system integration, were presented by Mr. Marife R. Molon,
Registration Officer III. Meanwhile, Mr. Joselito C. Jornales,
Administrative Officer IV and IT Project Supervisor, discussed
developments on CRS-ITP2 operations and business rules, focusing on
system enhancements that support efficient civil registry services.
Ms. Salazar also presented the consolidated activities for the 36th
CRM in Eastern Visayas, outlining month-long initiatives designed to
promote birth registration, information dissemination, and
stakeholder engagement.
The ceremony likewise
featured the launching of the Search for the Most Outstanding Local
Civil Registrar, presented by Mr. Jimmy M. Dagupan, Registration
Officer IV, recognizing exemplary performance and best practices
among local civil registry offices. The program concluded with
closing remarks from Ms. Mae R. Almonte, Chief Statistical
Specialist of the Statistical Operations and Coordination Division (SOCD),
who reaffirmed PSA’s dedication to strengthening the civil
registration system as a foundation for evidence-based planning and
inclusive development.
Throughout February, PSA
Eastern Visayas will conduct various activities to further promote
awareness on the importance of registering vital events as a right
and responsibility of every Filipino.