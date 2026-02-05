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8ID troops foil CTG extortion, recover firearm in Samar clash

By SAMAR NEWS.COM
February 5 2026

recovered items

CATBALOGAN CITY – Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Battalion, operating under the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, seized a firearm, explosives, and other war materiel after an armed skirmish with remnants of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) in Barangay Cagtoto-og, San Jorge, Samar on February 2, 2026.

The clash erupted during a combat patrol launched in response to reports from residents about armed men extorting farmers. As troops advanced toward the area, they heard gunfire and quickly moved to engage.

According to initial accounts, CTG members had fired at a civilian suspected of cooperating with authorities. Government forces pursued the retreating group, resulting in a short firefight. The armed men abandoned a caliber .45 pistol, several explosives, and assorted war materiel as they fled.

The 8th Infantry Division has since intensified pursuit and security operations to prevent the regrouping of CTG elements and safeguard communities. The Command reaffirmed its adherence to International Humanitarian Law and its resolve to deny armed groups any foothold in Eastern Visayas, while urging remaining CTG members to lay down their arms and take advantage of the government’s Amnesty Program and Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).

 

 