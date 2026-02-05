8ID troops foil CTG
extortion, recover firearm in Samar clash
By
SAMAR NEWS.COM
February 5 2026
CATBALOGAN CITY –
Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Battalion, operating under the 8th
Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, seized a firearm, explosives, and
other war materiel after an armed skirmish with remnants of the
Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) in Barangay Cagtoto-og, San Jorge,
Samar on February 2, 2026.
The clash erupted during a
combat patrol launched in response to reports from residents about
armed men extorting farmers. As troops advanced toward the area,
they heard gunfire and quickly moved to engage.
According to initial
accounts, CTG members had fired at a civilian suspected of
cooperating with authorities. Government forces pursued the
retreating group, resulting in a short firefight. The armed men
abandoned a caliber .45 pistol, several explosives, and assorted war
materiel as they fled.
The 8th Infantry Division
has since intensified pursuit and security operations to prevent the
regrouping of CTG elements and safeguard communities. The Command
reaffirmed its adherence to International Humanitarian Law and its
resolve to deny armed groups any foothold in Eastern Visayas, while
urging remaining CTG members to lay down their arms and take
advantage of the government’s Amnesty Program and Enhanced
Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).