The sin that cannot be
forgiven
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
January 26, 2026
CHRIST mentioned this kind
of sin in that episode where he was accused by some scribes that he
cast out devils by Beelzebub, the prince of devils. (cfr. Mk 3,22)
He said: “All sins shall be forgiven unto the sons of men…but he
that shall blaspheme against the Holy Spirit shall never have
forgiveness, but shall be guilty of an everlasting sin.” (Mk 3,29)
That’s because they accused him of having an unclean spirit.
Obviously, it is an
unforgivable sin since it involves a deliberate and complete
rejection of God’s mercy, making it impossible for the person to
repent and receive forgiveness. This kind of sin is committed when
we attribute God’s miracles to the devil, when we refuse to
acknowledge Christ as the Messiah, and when we reject God’s offer of
salvation.
This unforgivable sin is
precisely the sin of the demons themselves who refuse to believe in
God in spite of everything God would do to help them. In other
words, one who commits this unforgivable sin, that is, who
blasphemes against the Holy Spirit, is like the demon himself.
Let us always remember
that God always likes to forgive. Remember Christ offering
forgiveness to those who crucified him just moments before his
death: “Forgive them, Father, for they know not what they do.” (Lk
23,24)
In this case, those who
crucified him did not really know what they were doing. And, in
fact, they were converted when after Christ died, they confessed
that he was truly the Son of God. (cfr Mt 27,54; Mk 15,39) But in
the case of those who saw the miracle on the Sabbath, they persisted
in their disbelief.
We have to see to it that
we avoid falling into committing this unforgivable sin. We may not
understand everything in our life and that is why we commit sins,
but let us not directly, formally and openly reject God in the face
of the many good things and blessings that we also enjoy.
Let us make our sins an
occasion to get closer to God instead, to understand better his will
and ways, and even to attain sanctity. Sin, of course, does not
cause sanctity. But if handled well, it can occasion the way to
holiness. It can trigger a strong impulse toward developing a
greater love for God and for others, which is what holiness is all
about.
It’s really a matter of
how we react to our sinfulness. If we are sorry for our sins and try
to make up for them, then sanctity would be at our reach. God,
always a loving father to us, will never deny his mercy. Neither
will he deny his grace to make us as we ought to be – true image and
likeness of his, and a good child of his.
In fact, if we go by the
reasoning of St. Paul, God seems to have the habit of choosing the
foolish things of the world, the weak, the lowly and the despised,
in order to confound and shame the wise, the strong and the proud of
this world. (cfr 1 Cor 1,27-28) Along this line, He can also choose
a sinner to confound those who pride themselves in a worldly way as
saints.
Let’s be quick to ask
forgiveness the moment we realize we fall into sin. And when faced
with a mystery that is hard, if not impossible, to understand or to
cope despite all our efforts, let’s be humble enough to abandon
ourselves in God’s hands, in God’s providence.