8ID sends off 74th Infantry Battalion after successful mission

By DPAO, 8ID PA

December 26, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division conducted a send-off ceremony on 23 December 2025 to formally recognize and honor the 74th Infantry (Unbeatable) Battalion for its valuable contributions in the campaign against the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) and in securing communities within its areas of responsibility.

Since 17 February 2023, the 74th Infantry Battalion has been deployed in the Division’s area of responsibility. Under the 803rd Infantry Brigade’s operational control, the Battalion operated in the municipalities of Mapanas, Palapag, Gamay, and Lapinig in Northern Samar. On 08 November 2025, the Battalion’s area of operations shifted to the Provinces of Leyte and Southern Leyte. In its expanded area of operations, the 74th Infantry Battalion was placed under the 802nd Infantry Brigade operational control where it continued to enhance the Division’s operational effectiveness and contribute to peace and security across Eastern Visayas. Throughout its deployment, the Battalion consistently demonstrated professionalism, discipline, and determination while conducting sustained combat, intelligence, and civil-military operations in support of the 8ID’s peace, security, and nation-building efforts.

Among its notable accomplishments was the neutralization of 164 Communist-NPA-Terrorists (CNTs) through combined focused military operations, intelligence operations, and localized peace engagements. The Battalion also seized 69 firearms, recovered 37 improvised explosive devices, and dismantled 37 enemy hideouts.

Living up to its moniker “Unbeatable,” these achievements reflect not only the Battalion’s strong tactical capabilities but also its ability to gain the trust of local communities, and help foster lasting peace and security in the Region. The 8ID further noted that its current operational gains would not have been possible without the dedication, professionalism, and sacrifices of the Officers and Enlisted Personnel of the 74th Infantry Battalion.

With the successful completion of its mission in Eastern Visayas, the 74th Infantry Battalion will return to its mother unit under the 2nd Infantry Division to assume new assignments and continue its service to the nation.