8ID sends off 74th
Infantry Battalion after successful mission
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
December 26, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division conducted a
send-off ceremony on 23 December 2025 to formally recognize and
honor the 74th Infantry (Unbeatable) Battalion for its valuable
contributions in the campaign against the Eastern Visayas Regional
Party Committee (EVRPC) and in securing communities within its areas
of responsibility.
Since 17 February 2023,
the 74th Infantry Battalion has been deployed in the Division’s area
of responsibility. Under the 803rd Infantry Brigade’s operational
control, the Battalion operated in the municipalities of Mapanas,
Palapag, Gamay, and Lapinig in Northern Samar. On 08 November 2025,
the Battalion’s area of operations shifted to the Provinces of Leyte
and Southern Leyte. In its expanded area of operations, the 74th
Infantry Battalion was placed under the 802nd Infantry Brigade
operational control where it continued to enhance the Division’s
operational effectiveness and contribute to peace and security
across Eastern Visayas. Throughout its deployment, the Battalion
consistently demonstrated professionalism, discipline, and
determination while conducting sustained combat, intelligence, and
civil-military operations in support of the 8ID’s peace, security,
and nation-building efforts.
Among its notable
accomplishments was the neutralization of 164 Communist-NPA-Terrorists
(CNTs) through combined focused military operations, intelligence
operations, and localized peace engagements. The Battalion also
seized 69 firearms, recovered 37 improvised explosive devices, and
dismantled 37 enemy hideouts.
Living up to its moniker
“Unbeatable,” these achievements reflect not only the Battalion’s
strong tactical capabilities but also its ability to gain the trust
of local communities, and help foster lasting peace and security in
the Region. The 8ID further noted that its current operational gains
would not have been possible without the dedication,
professionalism, and sacrifices of the Officers and Enlisted
Personnel of the 74th Infantry Battalion.
With the successful
completion of its mission in Eastern Visayas, the 74th Infantry
Battalion will return to its mother unit under the 2nd Infantry
Division to assume new assignments and continue its service to the
nation.
The 8th Infantry Division
likewise extended its gratitude to the Officers, Enlisted Personnel,
and families of the 74th Infantry Battalion for their steadfast
service and unwavering support, emphasizing that the bonds forged
through shared missions endure beyond redeployment.