Stormtroopers recover firearms in consecutive Northern Samar clashes

By DPAO, 8ID PA

December 13, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division engaged in successive firefights against fleeing Communist-NPA-Terrorist (CNT) elements in the hinterlands of Barangay Osmeña, Palapag, Northern Samar, on December 11, 2025, successfully recovering two firearms.

The operations are part of ongoing efforts to locate CNT members who escaped after the November 29 clash in Barangay Nipa, Palapag. Before these encounters, the armed group had threatened civilians by planting IHL-banned anti-personnel mines along farm-to-market roads frequently used by local residents.

The first encounter took place at 11:00 a.m. when troops engaged armed CNTs. A brief but intense gunfight ensued, forcing the CNTs to retreat northwest and leaving behind an M653 rifle and personal belongings.

Just 13 minutes later, at 11:13 a.m., troops engaged fleeing CNTs once again, recovering a .45 caliber pistol and ammunition.