8ID tightens grip on
EVRPC: 5 CNTs neutralized, 8 firearms seized amid intensified
operations
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
December 3, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division tightens its
decisive campaign against the Eastern Visayas Regional Party
Committee (EVRPC) as combat operations in Northern Samar and
sustained pressure in Leyte continue to break the enemy’s will to
fight.
This comes after
successive armed engagements on November 29, 2025 at Barangay Nipa,
Palapag, Northern Samar when troops under the 803rd Infantry
(Peacemakers) Brigade hit hard at the Sub-Regional Committee (SRC)
Arctic of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC).
Acting on persistent
civilian reports that armed Communist-NPA-Terrorists (CNTs) had been
coercing farmers to surrender portions of their crops, government
forces launched an assault on a fortified enemy hideout rigged with
International Humanitarian Law–banned Anti-Personnel Mines (APMs).
The presence of the IHL-banned
explosives compelled the troops to call for precision fire support
that resulted in the killing of one CNT. Soldiers subsequently
seized five high-powered firearms composed of three M16 rifles and
two M14 rifles along with various war materiel after the short but
intense firefight.
With CNT’s defensive line
shattered, CNTs flee northwards of the encounter site which prompted
the 78th Infantry “Warrior” Battalion of the 803rd Infantry
(Peacemakers) Brigade to conduct relentless pursuit operations.
Government forces successfully engaged the fleeing CNTs in two
successive encounters that resulted in another CNT fatality and the
seizure of an additional Cal. 45 pistol.
In a separate development,
the 93rd Infantry (Bantay Kapayapaan) Battalion under the 802nd
Infantry (Peerless) Brigade reported the voluntary surrender of
three CNTs including one High Value Individual on November 30, 2025.
Their surrender is a direct result of the intensified Division-wide
combat and security operation to end the insurgency in Eastern
Visayas.
The surrenderees also
turned over two Cal. 45 pistols. Of the three CNTs who yielded to
the government forces, alias “Alon,” former Commanding Officer of
Front 41 of the Island Committee (IC) Levox, admits that the EVRPC’s
current state has been desperate as CNT’s will to fight is
constantly challenged by military operations. He further claims that
the EVRPC’s mobility is restricted and the once-claimed “mass bases”
are now rejecting their presence due to repeated extortion,
intimidation, and failed ideological promises.
Moreover, the 8ID
emphasizes that the recent armed engagements and successive
surrenders are proof that the EVRPC’s operational capacity is
rapidly collapsing. 8ID assures the public that it will sustain its
operational momentum and relentlessly pursue the remaining CNTs
while opening its doors for those who will choose to surrender.