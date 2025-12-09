Female PDL’s in
Tacloban City jail avail national ID registration services
By
PSA Leyte
December 9, 2025
TACLOBAN CITY – In support
of efforts to make the National Identification System widely
accessible, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Leyte in
coordination with the Tacloban City Jail Female Dormitory,
successfully conducted National Registration Services for Persons
Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) on December 8, 2025 in Brgy. 25, Tacloban
City.
The activity was held
following the request of the Female Dormitory Warden SJO4 Judith B.
Balanay to provide easier access to government services and ensure
that all PDL’s are properly documented under the national
identification system.
During the activity, a
total of 11 PDLs completed their National ID registration and issued
NID in paper form, while 4 individuals updated their demographic
information. In addition, 37 National ID in paper form were issued
to female PDLs, ensuring they now possess an official proof of
identity that can be used for legal, social, and welfare-related
transactions.
Jail officials expressed
gratitude to PSA National ID personnel for extending its services to
persons deprived of liberty, recognizing the importance of providing
them with legal identification as part of their rights and
rehabilitation. NID personnel likewise emphasized that the program
aims to make the National ID system inclusive and accessible to all
sectors of society, including those in custodial settings.
The collaboration
highlights the continuous efforts of government agencies to reach
vulnerable and marginalized groups and ensure that every Filipino,
regardless of circumstance, can benefit from national identification
services.
The Tacloban City Jail
Female Dormitory affirmed its commitment to supporting programs that
promote identity verification, social protection, and reintegration
of PDLs into society.
Furthermore, PSA Leyte
encourages all unregistered individuals to visit the nearest
registration center and take part in this important national
initiative.