Female PDL’s in Tacloban City jail avail national ID registration services

By PSA Leyte

December 9, 2025

TACLOBAN CITY – In support of efforts to make the National Identification System widely accessible, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Leyte in coordination with the Tacloban City Jail Female Dormitory, successfully conducted National Registration Services for Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) on December 8, 2025 in Brgy. 25, Tacloban City.

The activity was held following the request of the Female Dormitory Warden SJO4 Judith B. Balanay to provide easier access to government services and ensure that all PDL’s are properly documented under the national identification system.

During the activity, a total of 11 PDLs completed their National ID registration and issued NID in paper form, while 4 individuals updated their demographic information. In addition, 37 National ID in paper form were issued to female PDLs, ensuring they now possess an official proof of identity that can be used for legal, social, and welfare-related transactions.

Jail officials expressed gratitude to PSA National ID personnel for extending its services to persons deprived of liberty, recognizing the importance of providing them with legal identification as part of their rights and rehabilitation. NID personnel likewise emphasized that the program aims to make the National ID system inclusive and accessible to all sectors of society, including those in custodial settings.

The collaboration highlights the continuous efforts of government agencies to reach vulnerable and marginalized groups and ensure that every Filipino, regardless of circumstance, can benefit from national identification services.

The Tacloban City Jail Female Dormitory affirmed its commitment to supporting programs that promote identity verification, social protection, and reintegration of PDLs into society.