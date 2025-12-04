Global cry for peace
echoes in IWPG art competition; Philippines bags gold
Filipino youth shine among
15,932 entries from 40 countries, proving art’s power to promote
global peace
By
IWPG
December 4, 2025
MANILA – The Philippines
has reached a historic milestone after a Filipino student won the
country’s first-ever Gold Award in Division 3 at the 7th
International Loving-Peace Art Competition organized by the
International Women’s Peace Group (IWPG). The global competition
gathered 15,932 artworks from 40 countries, highlighting young
artists shared hope for a peaceful world.
The Gold Award in Division
3 was awarded to Prince R.M.B. Ikan of Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo–Bailen
Integrated School. His winning artwork depicts a dove and people of
different races holding hands, symbolizing unity, harmony, and
mutual understanding beyond borders.
“Through simple images and
calm colors, this drawing delivers a powerful message for all people
to understand each other, not to fight, and to be united as one.
Let’s all become messengers of peace,” said Prince Ikan.
Other outstanding Filipino
young artists were also recognized on the global stage:
Division 1 – Silver Award:
Althea Cleona Q. Dela Rea, Limay Community School
Division 3 – Bronze Award:
Anica Jeine Hiso, Kapalong National High School
Division 3 – Bronze Award:
Zaijan V. Sumbong, St. Francis National High School
Honorable Mentions:
Rafael Joseph Solis
(University of Batangas),
Prince Marlloyd Sualog (Limay
Senior High School),
Frances Cyrus Guzman (Limay
Senior High School)
The Grand Prize was
awarded to Tasfiha Tahsin of Bangladesh for her artwork “The Cry for
Peace,” a moving portrayal of a child praying amid war, symbolizing
humanity’s deep longing for peace.
The
International Loving-Peace Art Competition was created to teach
children and youth the true meaning of peace through art. By
expressing their ideas of harmony, empathy, and coexistence through
drawing, students are empowered to become active builders of peace
in their communities and across nations. The competition promotes
the practice of peace as a daily lifestyle, not merely an ideal.
“Peace is like life, so we
must teach it to the youth. These students will grow up to be the
changemakers who contribute to global peace,” said Mr. Soon-kyu
Hwang, Head Judge of the competition.
“Children who learn the
meaning of peace through art become steadfast seeds, spreading peace
in their communities and beyond. They are the true heroes of our
time,” said IWPG Chairwoman Na Yeong Jeon.
This year’s theme, “How
can we practice peace and make it a reality in our daily lives?”,
encouraged young artists around the world to transform their hopes
into visual messages of peace.
With this landmark
achievement, the Philippines has proudly made its mark on the
international peace stage, proving that Filipino youth are not only
talented creators but also powerful messengers of peace.
The International Women’s
Peace Group (IWPG) is a global peace organization registered with
the UN ECOSOC and DGC, with 115 branches in 122 countries and
partnerships with 800 organizations worldwide. IWPG empowers women
and youth through peace education, leadership programs, and advocacy
for global peace initiatives such as the Declaration of Peace and
Cessation of War (DPCW).