Mary the surest way to
Jesus
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA, roycimagala@gmail.com
December 12, 2025
IT’S good to keep this
spiritual and ascetical formula in mind as we celebrate the Feast of
Our Lady of Guadalupe on December 12. Mary, the Mother of Jesus is
also our Mother. How she cared and identified herself completely
with her Son is also how she cares and identify herself completely
with us.
If we would just have a
bit of common sense, we would know that it is always wise to go to
Mary in order to get to Christ. As a saint once said, Mary is the
shortest, surest and safest way to be with Christ.
Let’s see to it that our
devotion to her grows. And if it is practically dormant if not dead,
then let’s stir it up to life again. She is important to us. In
fact, she is indispensable to us. She cannot be treated as an
optional feature in our spiritual life, nor something decorative or
appendical only.
While she is not God and,
therefore, not to be accorded with the worship that is only due to
God (latria), she rightly deserves to be given the highest form of
veneration (hyperdulia) among all the saints who are already with
God in heaven.
She never undermines our
relationship with God. If anything, all she does is to bring us to
God and to help us fulfill the will of God. Thus, in that episode of
the wedding at Cana where she noticed that the hosts were running
out of wine, she told the servants, “Do whatever he (Christ) tells
you.” (Jn 2,5)
She is the epitome of
motherhood who knows how to be a mother even to God and to all of
us. All that because of her perfect identification of her will to
the will of God, giving us a concrete example of how a human being
can be so identified with God’s will that she becomes God’s perfect
image and likeness as God wants her and also us to be.
We are often incredulous,
even skeptical, about this possibility. But she managed to do it.
Obviously, she was given the necessary graces for that. But she also
corresponded to those graces with everything that she had,
reflecting in the most perfect way the redemptive mission full of
suffering of her son. How our Lady was and continues to be should
also be how we should be.
And she is all there to
help us achieve that dignity of being true children of God who can
even be a mother of God and a spouse of God as our Lady was the most
dutiful daughter of the God the father, mother of God the Son and
spouse of God the Holy Spirit.
Let us just imitate our
Lady’s perfect faith shown especially when she said, “Fiat mihi
secundum verbum tuum,” (Be it done to me according to your word)
during the Annunciation. With that faith which for sure she could
not understand completely, she put herself entirely under the
designs and dynamics of God’s will of love, of redemption, toward
mankind.
As mother, she would
really take care of us the way she took care of Jesus. She will
always be with us, ever solicitous of our needs, always ready to
help and intercede on our behalf.
These are basic truths
about Our Lady that should never be missing in our mind and heart.
On the contrary, they should always be made to be felt more deeply
so as to give the pertinent impulses and motivations to our
thoughts, words and deeds.