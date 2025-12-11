8ID crushes insurgency
in Silvino Lobos, 1 CNT killed
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
December 11, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division dealt a
significant blow against the elements of Sub-Regional Committee (SRC)
Emporium of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC)
after an armed encounter in the hinterlands of Barangay Gusaran,
Silvino Lobos, Northern Samar, early morning of December 10, 2025.
The operation was launched
following persistent civilian reports that Communist-NPA-Terrorists
(CNTs) were conducting extortion activities, coercing farmers into
surrendering portions of their harvest - acts that undermine
livelihoods and violate the rights and safety of the community.
Responding to these
reports, troops of the 19th Infantry (Commando) Battalion conducted
a security patrol to validate the information. As soldiers
approached the CNT encampment, they were fired upon by the armed
group, prompting the troops to retaliate in accordance with the
Rules of Engagement and International Humanitarian Law (IHL).
A brief but intense
15-minute firefight ensued, resulting in one CNT killed and the
seizure of one M16 rifle along with various war materiel. The
remaining CNT members fled, and follow-on forces have been deployed
to pursue the retreating remnants. Clearing operations continue to
secure the area and ensure that the terrorist group cannot regain
foothold or intimidate farmers.
In its statement, the 8ID
emphasized that the operation was deliberate, intelligence-driven,
and founded on the duty of the Armed Forces to protect civilians
from criminal acts, extortion, and armed coercion.
The Command reaffirms its
unwavering commitment in dismantling terrorist groups, safeguarding
communities, and restoring a climate of peace and security necessary
for local development. It likewise urges the public to stay vigilant
and continue reporting suspicious activities - an essential
contribution in preventing CNT resurgence and sustaining the gains
of peace in Northern Samar.