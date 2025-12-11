8ID crushes insurgency in Silvino Lobos, 1 CNT killed

By DPAO, 8ID PA

December 11, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division dealt a significant blow against the elements of Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Emporium of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) after an armed encounter in the hinterlands of Barangay Gusaran, Silvino Lobos, Northern Samar, early morning of December 10, 2025.

The operation was launched following persistent civilian reports that Communist-NPA-Terrorists (CNTs) were conducting extortion activities, coercing farmers into surrendering portions of their harvest - acts that undermine livelihoods and violate the rights and safety of the community.

Responding to these reports, troops of the 19th Infantry (Commando) Battalion conducted a security patrol to validate the information. As soldiers approached the CNT encampment, they were fired upon by the armed group, prompting the troops to retaliate in accordance with the Rules of Engagement and International Humanitarian Law (IHL).

A brief but intense 15-minute firefight ensued, resulting in one CNT killed and the seizure of one M16 rifle along with various war materiel. The remaining CNT members fled, and follow-on forces have been deployed to pursue the retreating remnants. Clearing operations continue to secure the area and ensure that the terrorist group cannot regain foothold or intimidate farmers.

In its statement, the 8ID emphasized that the operation was deliberate, intelligence-driven, and founded on the duty of the Armed Forces to protect civilians from criminal acts, extortion, and armed coercion.