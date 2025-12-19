8ID neutralizes 2 CNTs,
seizes firearms in an armed encounter in Las Navas, N. Samar
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
December 19, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Troops of the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division
neutralized two armed Communist-NPA-Terrorists (CNTs) and seized
three high-powered firearms in a decisive encounter in the
hinterlands of Barangay Bulao, Las Navas, Northern Samar, earlier
today, December 19, 2025.
The encounter transpired
when troops acted on reports from the farmers about the presence of
armed CNTs in the area. They have been coercing the farmers to yield
portions of their harvest and have been extorting money from
civilians.
In response, government
troops launched focused military operations to locate and verify the
presence of the suspects. As the operating forces advanced through
the area, they were fired upon by the CNTs believed to be members of
the Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) ARCTIC of the Eastern Visayas
Regional Party Committee (EVRPC). Government troops retaliated,
resulting in a brief firefight that led to the death of two CNTs.
Three M16 rifles were
seized at the encounter site, further validating the civilians’
reports of extortion and intimidation activities.
The 8th Infantry Division
emphasized that the operation supports the Armed Forces of the
Philippines’ mandate to protect civilians, particularly farmers who
depend on peace and security for their livelihood.
The Division also
highlighted the critical role of public cooperation in sustaining
peace and preventing armed groups from influencing communities. The
civilians’ timely reporting prevented further harm and exploitation
of innocent residents.
Government forces remain
on heightened alert in the area to prevent the regrouping of armed
elements and to ensure the safety of local communities.