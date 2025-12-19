8ID neutralizes 2 CNTs, seizes firearms in an armed encounter in Las Navas, N. Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA

December 19, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Troops of the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division neutralized two armed Communist-NPA-Terrorists (CNTs) and seized three high-powered firearms in a decisive encounter in the hinterlands of Barangay Bulao, Las Navas, Northern Samar, earlier today, December 19, 2025.

The encounter transpired when troops acted on reports from the farmers about the presence of armed CNTs in the area. They have been coercing the farmers to yield portions of their harvest and have been extorting money from civilians.

In response, government troops launched focused military operations to locate and verify the presence of the suspects. As the operating forces advanced through the area, they were fired upon by the CNTs believed to be members of the Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) ARCTIC of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC). Government troops retaliated, resulting in a brief firefight that led to the death of two CNTs.

Three M16 rifles were seized at the encounter site, further validating the civilians’ reports of extortion and intimidation activities.

The 8th Infantry Division emphasized that the operation supports the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ mandate to protect civilians, particularly farmers who depend on peace and security for their livelihood.

The Division also highlighted the critical role of public cooperation in sustaining peace and preventing armed groups from influencing communities. The civilians’ timely reporting prevented further harm and exploitation of innocent residents.