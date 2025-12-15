CARD Bank opens 2nd Islamic banking branch in Marawi City



By EDRIAN B. BANANIA

December 15, 2025

SAN PABLO CITY – CARD Bank officially opened its second Islamic banking branch in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, on November 24, 2025. The Marawi Islamic branch is designed to provide financial services accessible to all, in accordance with Shari’ah principles, and to address the needs of Muslim communities.

The opening of this branch follows the successful establishment of CARD Bank’s first Islamic banking branch in Cotabato City on January 22, 2024, which paved the way for broader financial inclusion in areas with significant Muslim populations.

According to CARD MRI Founder and CARD Bank Chairman Dr. Jaime Aristotle B. Alip, “The opening of this branch is more than just the construction of a bank. It is proof that every corner of the country deserves services that meet the dreams and needs of its communities. In BARMM, we have witnessed the courage, faith, and hope of our Muslim brothers and sisters. It is only fitting that we bring services here that foster development rooted in their culture and beliefs.”

Shari’ah-compliant services

The branch will strictly implement Shari’ah guidelines to ensure that every transaction aligns with religious principles. It offers various Wadiah deposit accounts for safe, transparent, and reliable savings, including Wadiah Basic Savings, Wadiah Regular Savings, and Wadiah ATM Savings.

To meet livelihood needs, the branch provides Shari’ah-compliant financing products, including Murabahah, Mudarabah, and Musharakah for Micro-Agri and Micro-Enterprise, as well as Murabahah 2 for Supplemental Commodity Financing. Ijarah is also offered for motorcycle and vehicle leasing. All products are designed to support clients’ livelihoods without conflicting with their religious beliefs.

Underscoring the significance of this expansion, Bangsamoro Board of Investments Chairman (BBOI) Mohamad Omar Pasigan emphasized, “The opening of the second Shari’ah-compliant branch in BARMM is clear proof that there is space for services that truly respond to the needs of the Muslim community. It creates greater opportunities for families and entrepreneurs in the region.”

Expanding financial inclusion in Muslim communities

CARD Bank’s move into Islamic banking responds to the call of Muslim communities for financial services that reflect their faith. In BARMM, many families remain unbanked due to the lack of culturally and religiously aligned services.

Through Shari’ah-compliant banking, women, small entrepreneurs, and Muslim households gain equal access to safe, fair, and affordable financial services. It is a crucial step toward more resilient and sustainable livelihoods in the region.

To ensure the proper and sensitive implementation of Islamic banking, CARD Bank collaborated with Islamic finance and Shari’ah advisory experts. With their guidance, the services are reliable, compliant, and respectful of clients’ culture and beliefs. This collaboration is part of the bank’s long-term goal to provide community-centered services.

The Islamic Banking branch began operations with 1,307 clients, of whom 1,246 have financing. These clients were originally CARD, Inc. Paglambo clients, who later transitioned to Islamic banking.

According to CARD Bank President and CEO Marivic M. Austria, “This second Islamic banking branch proves that inclusive development is possible when services are brought closer to communities. By engaging with leaders and families in BARMM, we believe that every Filipino, regardless of religion or origin, has the right to progress. It is what we continue to advocate.”

The branch’s opening was highlighted by an opening prayer and ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by CARD MRI Founder and CARD Bank Chairman Dr. Jaime Aristotle B. Alip, BSP Senior Assistant Governor Atty. Arifa Ala, Bangsamoro Board of Investment Chairman Mohamad Omar Pasigan, CARD MRI Managing Director Aristeo Dequito, CARD Bank President and CEO Marivic M. Austria, consultants, institutional heads, staff, and clients.