CARD Bank opens 2nd
Islamic banking branch in Marawi City
|
CARD
MRI Founder and CARD Bank Chairman Dr. Jaime Aristotle B.
Alip, BSP Senior Assistant Governor Atty. Arifa Ala,
Bangsamoro Board of Investment Chairman Mohamad Omar Pasigan,
CARD MRI Managing Director Aristeo Dequito, CARD Bank
President and CEO Marivic M. Austria, CARD MRI advisers,
executives, staff, and clients, graced the opening of the
new Islamic banking branch along Narciso Ramos Highway,
Biaba Damag, Marawi City. The branch aims to provide
Shari’ah-compliant services to promote financial inclusion
among Muslim communities in the region.
By
EDRIAN B. BANANIA
December 15, 2025
SAN PABLO CITY – CARD Bank
officially opened its second Islamic banking branch in Marawi City,
Lanao del Sur, on November 24, 2025. The Marawi Islamic branch is
designed to provide financial services accessible to all, in
accordance with Shari’ah principles, and to address the needs of
Muslim communities.
The opening of this branch
follows the successful establishment of CARD Bank’s first Islamic
banking branch in Cotabato City on January 22, 2024, which paved the
way for broader financial inclusion in areas with significant Muslim
populations.
According to CARD MRI
Founder and CARD Bank Chairman Dr. Jaime Aristotle B. Alip, “The
opening of this branch is more than just the construction of a bank.
It is proof that every corner of the country deserves services that
meet the dreams and needs of its communities. In BARMM, we have
witnessed the courage, faith, and hope of our Muslim brothers and
sisters. It is only fitting that we bring services here that foster
development rooted in their culture and beliefs.”
Shari’ah-compliant
services
The branch will strictly
implement Shari’ah guidelines to ensure that every transaction
aligns with religious principles. It offers various Wadiah deposit
accounts for safe, transparent, and reliable savings, including
Wadiah Basic Savings, Wadiah Regular Savings, and Wadiah ATM
Savings.
To meet livelihood needs,
the branch provides Shari’ah-compliant financing products, including
Murabahah, Mudarabah, and Musharakah for Micro-Agri and
Micro-Enterprise, as well as Murabahah 2 for Supplemental Commodity
Financing. Ijarah is also offered for motorcycle and vehicle
leasing. All products are designed to support clients’ livelihoods
without conflicting with their religious beliefs.
Underscoring the
significance of this expansion, Bangsamoro Board of Investments
Chairman (BBOI) Mohamad Omar Pasigan emphasized, “The opening of the
second Shari’ah-compliant branch in BARMM is clear proof that there
is space for services that truly respond to the needs of the Muslim
community. It creates greater opportunities for families and
entrepreneurs in the region.”
Expanding financial
inclusion in Muslim communities
CARD Bank’s move into
Islamic banking responds to the call of Muslim communities for
financial services that reflect their faith. In BARMM, many families
remain unbanked due to the lack of culturally and religiously
aligned services.
Through Shari’ah-compliant
banking, women, small entrepreneurs, and Muslim households gain
equal access to safe, fair, and affordable financial services. It is
a crucial step toward more resilient and sustainable livelihoods in
the region.
To ensure the proper and
sensitive implementation of Islamic banking, CARD Bank collaborated
with Islamic finance and Shari’ah advisory experts. With their
guidance, the services are reliable, compliant, and respectful of
clients’ culture and beliefs. This collaboration is part of the
bank’s long-term goal to provide community-centered services.
The Islamic Banking branch
began operations with 1,307 clients, of whom 1,246 have financing.
These clients were originally CARD, Inc. Paglambo clients, who later
transitioned to Islamic banking.
According to CARD Bank
President and CEO Marivic M. Austria, “This second Islamic banking
branch proves that inclusive development is possible when services
are brought closer to communities. By engaging with leaders and
families in BARMM, we believe that every Filipino, regardless of
religion or origin, has the right to progress. It is what we
continue to advocate.”
The branch’s opening was
highlighted by an opening prayer and ribbon-cutting ceremony
attended by CARD MRI Founder and CARD Bank Chairman Dr. Jaime
Aristotle B. Alip, BSP Senior Assistant Governor Atty. Arifa Ala,
Bangsamoro Board of Investment Chairman Mohamad Omar Pasigan, CARD
MRI Managing Director Aristeo Dequito, CARD Bank President and CEO
Marivic M. Austria, consultants, institutional heads, staff, and
clients.
The new branch is located
along Narciso Ramos Highway, Biaba Damag, Marawi City. Aside from
Islamic financing, CARD Bank continues to provide not only financial
products in its conventional banking branches but also access to
microinsurance, business development, marketing support, education,
health programs, and other services for Filipino families.