From screen to
spotlight: Southeast Asian community filmmakers shine at the 2025
SineMaya Community Short Film Festival
|
BENTE
Productions Chairman Mr. Hugo C. Yonzon III (leftmost) and
CARD MRI Senior Adviser Ms. Aniceta R. Alip (second from
left) pose with the Light by the Sea Productions team from
Vietnam, recipients of the Best Film award in the Legacy
Lens Category for their film “Light by the Sea”, a SineMaya
film entry that tells the story of a woman struggling to
care for her children and elderly mother after losing her
husband at sea, who receives help from her community so her
son can stay in school.
By
EDRIAN B. BANANIA
December 19, 2025
SAN PABLO CITY –
The 2025 SineMaya Community Film Festival, organized by BENTE
Productions, the multimedia arm of CARD MRI, culminated in an
awarding ceremony on December 15, 2025, at SM City San Pablo. The
festival celebrated short films that embodied the official theme,
“PAMANAON: Stewards of the Future,” highlighting the importance of
legacy, responsibility, and collective action.
This year’s festival
brought together filmmakers from diverse communities who used
filmmaking as a platform to explore social realities, cultural
heritage, and hope, while also embracing innovation through emerging
technologies such as artificial intelligence. By combining
storytelling with innovation, the event showcased how film can be
both an artistic and transformative medium.
Reaffirming the festival’s
vision, CARD MRI Founder and Chair Emeritus Dr. Jaime Aristotle B.
Alip highlighted the transformative power of storytelling, saying,
“Through SineMaya, filmmakers were encouraged to craft stories that
reflect how the choices and actions of today shape the lives and
opportunities of future generations.” He also praised the
participants for creating works that go beyond entertainment. “Their
courage, creativity, and purposeful narratives demonstrate how art
can help shape a more compassionate and responsible world,” he
added.
Following a rigorous
judging process of all 18 SineMaya finalists, where each entry was
carefully assessed for storytelling, technical skill, creativity,
and social relevance, the winning films emerged as works that
inspired, moved, and touched the audience.
Top honors were awarded to
“Alab” by Paroy Film Productions, which received Best Film for the
AI-Powered Film category, and “Light by the Sea” by Light by the Sea
Productions, which won Best Film for the Legacy Lens category. Both
films also earned special recognition through the Legacy Awards,
with “Alab” receiving the CARD MRI Managing Director’s Choice Award,
and “Light by the Sea” being named one of the recipients of the CARD
MRI Founder’s Excellence Award, alongside “Pamaon” by ShotUp
Productions. These recognitions underscored the films’ ability to
merge artistic excellence with strong messages of service,
resilience, and intergenerational responsibility – values closely
aligned with the festival’s theme.
Outstanding achievements
in performance, direction, and technical craft were also recognized.
The Acting Awards honored Rosalie Castillo as Best Supporting Actor
in a Female Role for her portrayal of Nanay Riya in “Pag-alala” of
Balik-Tanaw Productions, and Ken Laurence Ante as Best Supporting
Actor in a Male Role for his role as Arvin in “Liham” by Bikolanong
Lagalag Productions. The Best Actor in a Female Role was bagged by
Jorlyn Ledesma for her performance as Lira in “Binhi sa Kaugmaon” by
Kanlaon Film Productions, while Nel Estuya received Best Actor in a
Male Role for his portrayal of Tatay Fernando in “Saan Aabot Ang
Singkwenta Ni Tatay?” filmed by Kisapmata Film Productions.
Technical excellence was
likewise celebrated, with Best Editing awarded to Jhon Lorenz
Jegillos for “Liham” and Best Cinematography to Jimuel Sohitado for
“Binhi sa Kaugmaon”. Meanwhile, Dang Thi Hanh was named Best
Director for the visually and emotionally compelling “Light by the
Sea”.
Innovation took center
stage in the AI-lamat Category, where “Alab” emerged as a dominant
force, winning multiple awards, including Best AI-Powered Visual
Effects, Editing, and Cinematography, as well as Excellence in
AI-Enhanced Directing for Christian Laurence Jegillos. Meanwhile,
“Damay: Mangagaway” by Dangshin Productions received Best Lifelike
AI Characterization, highlighting how technology can be harnessed to
deepen storytelling while maintaining emotional authenticity.
Special awards recognized
creativity and audience impact, with “Ang Huling Punla” by Dos-T
Productions winning Best Musical Scoring; “Saan Aabot Ang Singkwenta
Ni Tatay?” by Kisapmata Film Productions earning both Best
Screenplay and the People’s Choice Award; and “Damay: Mangagaway” by
Dangshin Productions taking home Best Trailer.
The festival also
underscored its commitment to social advocacies through the
Community Development Awards. Honorees included “Hope in the Rain”
by Catalyst Productions for Agriculture; “The End of the Sky” by
CanhDieuVanh Productions for Gender Equality; “Pamana” by Liwayway
Films for Education; “Ang Huling Punla” by Dos-T Productions for
Environmental Protection; “Hangarin” by Kumatha Productions for
Disability Representation; and “Pag-alala” by Balik-Tanaw
Productions for Youth Empowerment. Additional recognitions went to
“Tao Rin Ako” by Panangaawat Productions, which received the
Inclusive Service Award, and “Pamanaon” by ShotUp Productions,
honored with the Young Filmmaker Award.
The success of the
festival was made possible through the guidance and leadership of
key figures who continue to champion community development through
the arts. “SineMaya is more than a film festival. It is a shared
journey of storytelling where every film becomes a mirror of our
values and a bridge to the future we want to build together, " said
Ms. Marilyn M. Manila, BENTE Productions President.
Before the awarding
ceremony, all 18 SineMaya finalists were simultaneously screened at
SM Cinemas in Iloilo City, Davao City, and Manila on November 22,
2025. This nationwide screening allowed audiences from different
regions to experience the stories firsthand and actively
participated in determining the People’s Choice Award.
SineMaya Community Film
Festival is a platform dedicated to empowering grassroots and
community filmmakers to tell stories that promote social
development, inclusion, and shared responsibility. Anchored in the
belief that cinema can be a tool for education, advocacy, and
transformation, SineMaya encourages narratives that reflect lived
experiences, highlight community issues, and inspire positive
action.
As the festival concluded,
the 2025 SineMaya Community Film Festival once again affirmed that
storytelling—grounded in compassion, innovation, and service –
remains a powerful force in strengthening communities and shaping a
more inclusive, hopeful, and sustainable future.