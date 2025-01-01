CARD-PCPD Medical Center opens BestHealth Clinic; Offers loanable healthcare services for CARD clients

By JIREH PEARL CASIONAN

December 26, 2026



The newly opened BestHealth Clinics and Diagnostic Center of CARD-PCPD Medical Center Inc., along with its emergency ambulance in Brgy. San Antonio 1, San Pablo City, Laguna.

SAN PABLO CITY – CARD-PCPD Medical Center Inc., a new institution of CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI) in partnership with the Philippine Center for Population and Development (PCPD), officially opened the BestHealth Clinics and Diagnostic Center on December 1, 2025, in Brgy. San Antonio 1, San Pablo City, Laguna. With the facility situated in the barangay, residents of San Antonio 1 and nearby communities can access affordable medical services without needing to travel to the town proper. The clinic also offers loanable health service packages for CARD members and clients, further expanding access to essential healthcare in the community.

Established to bring health services closer to underserved areas, the facility ensures that residents can get immediate consultations, diagnostics, and urgent care at the newly opened clinic. CARD members and clients can enjoy additional benefits, including discounted services and the option to loan medical packages to manage health expenses better.

“As part of our mission to eradicate poverty through healthcare empowerment, we have brought CARD’s health program closer so it can serve as a center for distant communities,” said Dr. Jaime Aristotle B. Alip, Founder and Chair Emeritus of CARD MRI. “Ito po ay para sa inyo… Ito po ay nilaan para sa inyo (This is for all of you… This belongs to all of you),” he added, affirming the clinic’s purpose of serving far-flung areas.

Mr. Arcatomy Guarin, Executive Director of the Philippine Center for Population and Development (PCPD), highlighted the significance of the partnership. “This collaboration brings together the best of two worlds—CARD MRI and PCPD. Together, we aim to drive transformation grounded in the shared belief that healthcare and wellness are rights for all. This is the beginning of a healthier future.”

The clinic offers a wide range of services such as medical consultations for general healthcare, pediatrics, OB-Gyne, internal medicine, and minor surgery. It also provides laboratory and X-ray services, as well as minor surgical procedures. The clinic also houses BotiCARD Pharmacy to provide patients with the necessary medical supplies.

“Hindi lang paggamot; aalagaan rin kayo. Dito po ang pinakamagandang pag-aalaga (It’s not just about treatment; you will also be cared for. Here, you will receive the best health care),” said Dr. Roderick Belen, President of CARD-PCPD Medical Center Inc., implying the meaning behind the clinic’s name “BestHealth”. He expressed excitement that, after years of research, the clinic is finally opening, but emphasized that this is only the first step of expanded healthcare services.

Looking ahead, Dr. Alip also shared plans, including the opening of a dialysis center targeted for April 2026 and the establishment of a full hospital before the end of next year. He likewise envisions building the CARD-MRI Development Institute (CMDI) in the area, which will offer nursing and health-related degree programs for aspiring medical professionals.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by Dr. Alip and Dr. Belen, together with Mr. Aristeo Dequito, Managing Director of CARD MRI; Dr. Dolores M. Torres, and Dr. Lorenza dT. Bañez, Senior Management Advisers of CARD Bank, Inc.; Mr. Arcatomy Guarin, Executive Director of PCPD; Dr. Mike Llanto, CEO of CARD Care Network; and Barangay Chairman Rexon Banaag of Brgy. San Antonio 1. Mrs. Paz P. Arazena, a 91-year-old CARD pioneer member and one of its eldest members, also joined them in the symbolic ribbon-cutting.

Father Rizaldy Urgena of St. Francis Parish Church officiated the blessing of the clinic building and ambulance. The staff and nurses of the new clinic were also introduced during the ceremony to ensure they can be easily recognized and approached by future patients.