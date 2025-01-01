CARD-PCPD Medical
Center opens BestHealth Clinic; Offers loanable healthcare services
for CARD clients
By JIREH PEARL CASIONAN
December 26, 2026
|
The
newly opened BestHealth Clinics and Diagnostic Center of
CARD-PCPD Medical Center Inc., along with its emergency
ambulance in Brgy. San Antonio 1, San Pablo City, Laguna.
SAN PABLO CITY – CARD-PCPD
Medical Center Inc., a new institution of CARD Mutually Reinforcing
Institutions (CARD MRI) in partnership with the Philippine Center
for Population and Development (PCPD), officially opened the
BestHealth Clinics and Diagnostic Center on December 1, 2025, in
Brgy. San Antonio 1, San Pablo City, Laguna. With the facility
situated in the barangay, residents of San Antonio 1 and nearby
communities can access affordable medical services without needing
to travel to the town proper. The clinic also offers loanable health
service packages for CARD members and clients, further expanding
access to essential healthcare in the community.
Established to bring
health services closer to underserved areas, the facility ensures
that residents can get immediate consultations, diagnostics, and
urgent care at the newly opened clinic. CARD members and clients can
enjoy additional benefits, including discounted services and the
option to loan medical packages to manage health expenses better.
“As part of our mission to
eradicate poverty through healthcare empowerment, we have brought
CARD’s health program closer so it can serve as a center for distant
communities,” said Dr. Jaime Aristotle B. Alip, Founder and Chair
Emeritus of CARD MRI. “Ito po ay para sa inyo… Ito po ay nilaan para
sa inyo (This is for all of you… This belongs to all of you),” he
added, affirming the clinic’s purpose of serving far-flung areas.
Mr. Arcatomy Guarin,
Executive Director of the Philippine Center for Population and
Development (PCPD), highlighted the significance of the partnership.
“This collaboration brings together the best of two worlds—CARD MRI
and PCPD. Together, we aim to drive transformation grounded in the
shared belief that healthcare and wellness are rights for all. This
is the beginning of a healthier future.”
The clinic offers a wide
range of services such as medical consultations for general
healthcare, pediatrics, OB-Gyne, internal medicine, and minor
surgery. It also provides laboratory and X-ray services, as well as
minor surgical procedures. The clinic also houses BotiCARD Pharmacy
to provide patients with the necessary medical supplies.
“Hindi lang paggamot;
aalagaan rin kayo. Dito po ang pinakamagandang pag-aalaga (It’s not
just about treatment; you will also be cared for. Here, you will
receive the best health care),” said Dr. Roderick Belen, President
of CARD-PCPD Medical Center Inc., implying the meaning behind the
clinic’s name “BestHealth”. He expressed excitement that, after
years of research, the clinic is finally opening, but emphasized
that this is only the first step of expanded healthcare services.
Looking ahead, Dr. Alip
also shared plans, including the opening of a dialysis center
targeted for April 2026 and the establishment of a full hospital
before the end of next year. He likewise envisions building the
CARD-MRI Development Institute (CMDI) in the area, which will offer
nursing and health-related degree programs for aspiring medical
professionals.
The ribbon-cutting
ceremony was led by Dr. Alip and Dr. Belen, together with Mr.
Aristeo Dequito, Managing Director of CARD MRI; Dr. Dolores M.
Torres, and Dr. Lorenza dT. Bañez, Senior Management Advisers of
CARD Bank, Inc.; Mr. Arcatomy Guarin, Executive Director of PCPD;
Dr. Mike Llanto, CEO of CARD Care Network; and Barangay Chairman
Rexon Banaag of Brgy. San Antonio 1. Mrs. Paz P. Arazena, a
91-year-old CARD pioneer member and one of its eldest members, also
joined them in the symbolic ribbon-cutting.
Father Rizaldy Urgena of
St. Francis Parish Church officiated the blessing of the clinic
building and ambulance. The staff and nurses of the new clinic were
also introduced during the ceremony to ensure they can be easily
recognized and approached by future patients.
Also present during the
event were Dr. Edzel A. Ramos, President of CMDI Inc.; Ms. Angela A.
Poonin, Chief Operating Officer of Mga Likha Ni Inay, Inc.; Ms.
Rosenda P. Aquino, President of CARD MRI Astro Laboratories; Mr.
Raul S. Dizon, Chairman of CMIT Inc.; Mr. Vicente P. Briones Jr.,
Executive Director of CARD Inc.; Mrs. Jocelyn Dequito, CEO of CARD
MBA; Ms. Maida B. Decano, President of CARD Property Management
Inc., Ms. Lyneth L. Derequito, President of CARD RBI, and the staff
of CARD Care Network together with the barangay officials of Brgy.
San Antonio 1. CARD members and the pioneer members also witnessed
the ceremony to celebrate the milestone.