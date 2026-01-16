CARD MRI expands
holistic care with CARD Care Clinics in Marawi and Cotabato
By
EDRIAN B. BANANIA
January 16, 2026
|
CARD
MRI staff, management, clients and partners took part in the
groundbreaking of the CARD Care Clinic facilities in Marawi
City and Cotabato City, marking a significant move toward
bringing accessible primary healthcare to the communities.
SAN PABLO CITY –
CARD MRI Property Management, Inc. (CMPMI) led the groundbreaking
ceremonies for the CARD Care Clinic Inc. (CCCI) facilities in Marawi
City and Cotabato City on January 12–13, 2026. The project
represents a major step toward expanding access to primary
healthcare for underserved communities in Mindanao, reflecting CARD
Mutually Reinforcing Institution’s (CARD MRI) commitment to holistic
community development.
The initiative aims to
support the holistic well-being of CARD MRI clients and local
communities by complementing the organization’s Islamic financing
services with accessible, affordable, and culturally sensitive
healthcare. The clinics will offer essential primary healthcare
services, including medical consultations, diagnostic services such
as X-rays, preventive care, and more.
CMPMI President Maida
Decano emphasized the broader significance of the project during her
message. “This groundbreaking ceremony is more than just the opening
of a primary care facility. It embodies CARD MRI’s mission to
address poverty holistically – not only by supporting financial
empowerment but also by ensuring communities have access to health
and well-being,” she said.
Dr. Michelle Anne Dy-Menil,
President of CCCI, under the holding company CARD Care Networks Inc.
(CCNI), highlighted how the clinics will directly benefit local
residents. “Many families still travel long distances just to access
even basic healthcare services. With these clinics, we are bringing
primary healthcare closer to the people, providing timely
consultations, preventive care, and support that respects the
community’s culture and needs. It’s about building healthier
families, who in turn can focus on learning, earning, and improving
their quality of life,” she shared.
The establishment of the
clinics was made possible through the support of The Nippon
Foundation, a partner organization of CARD MRI, which aims to
provide accessible, quality healthcare and support sustainable
community development, both in Christian and Muslim communities of
Marawi and Cotabato.
The groundbreaking
ceremonies were attended by CMPMI President Maida Decano, CARD MRI
Resource Mobilization and International Group Director Jean Pauline
Landicho, CCCI President Dr. Michelle Anne Dy-Menil, and other CARD
MRI heads, officers, staff, clients, and community members. Media
partners covered the Cotabato event, including Anne Acosta of
Mindanao Expose Cotabato, Carolyn Abas of Radyo Natin FM Cotabato,
Shella Cumbao of TM FM Radio Cotabato, and Sam Sali of XFM 102.1
Cotabato.
The CARD Care Clinics will
be located along Narciso Marcos Highway, Barangay Biaba Damag,
Marawi City, and Rosales Street, Rosary Heights 6, Sinsuat Avenue,
Cotabato City. The project reinforces CARD MRI’s long-term
commitment to supporting communities through integrated financial
and health services, bringing hope, care, and opportunity closer to
those who need it most.
CMPMI, CCCI, and CCNI are
member-institutions of CARD MRI, a group of development-oriented
institutions established in December 1986 with a common goal of
eradicating poverty in the Philippines.