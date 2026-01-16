CARD MRI expands holistic care with CARD Care Clinics in Marawi and Cotabato

By EDRIAN B. BANANIA

January 16, 2026



CARD MRI staff, management, clients and partners took part in the groundbreaking of the CARD Care Clinic facilities in Marawi City and Cotabato City, marking a significant move toward bringing accessible primary healthcare to the communities.

SAN PABLO CITY – CARD MRI Property Management, Inc. (CMPMI) led the groundbreaking ceremonies for the CARD Care Clinic Inc. (CCCI) facilities in Marawi City and Cotabato City on January 12–13, 2026. The project represents a major step toward expanding access to primary healthcare for underserved communities in Mindanao, reflecting CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institution’s (CARD MRI) commitment to holistic community development.

The initiative aims to support the holistic well-being of CARD MRI clients and local communities by complementing the organization’s Islamic financing services with accessible, affordable, and culturally sensitive healthcare. The clinics will offer essential primary healthcare services, including medical consultations, diagnostic services such as X-rays, preventive care, and more.

CMPMI President Maida Decano emphasized the broader significance of the project during her message. “This groundbreaking ceremony is more than just the opening of a primary care facility. It embodies CARD MRI’s mission to address poverty holistically – not only by supporting financial empowerment but also by ensuring communities have access to health and well-being,” she said.

Dr. Michelle Anne Dy-Menil, President of CCCI, under the holding company CARD Care Networks Inc. (CCNI), highlighted how the clinics will directly benefit local residents. “Many families still travel long distances just to access even basic healthcare services. With these clinics, we are bringing primary healthcare closer to the people, providing timely consultations, preventive care, and support that respects the community’s culture and needs. It’s about building healthier families, who in turn can focus on learning, earning, and improving their quality of life,” she shared.

The establishment of the clinics was made possible through the support of The Nippon Foundation, a partner organization of CARD MRI, which aims to provide accessible, quality healthcare and support sustainable community development, both in Christian and Muslim communities of Marawi and Cotabato.

The groundbreaking ceremonies were attended by CMPMI President Maida Decano, CARD MRI Resource Mobilization and International Group Director Jean Pauline Landicho, CCCI President Dr. Michelle Anne Dy-Menil, and other CARD MRI heads, officers, staff, clients, and community members. Media partners covered the Cotabato event, including Anne Acosta of Mindanao Expose Cotabato, Carolyn Abas of Radyo Natin FM Cotabato, Shella Cumbao of TM FM Radio Cotabato, and Sam Sali of XFM 102.1 Cotabato.

The CARD Care Clinics will be located along Narciso Marcos Highway, Barangay Biaba Damag, Marawi City, and Rosales Street, Rosary Heights 6, Sinsuat Avenue, Cotabato City. The project reinforces CARD MRI’s long-term commitment to supporting communities through integrated financial and health services, bringing hope, care, and opportunity closer to those who need it most.