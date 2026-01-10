Why Christ sought to be
baptized
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
January 10, 2026
THAT’S a question we can
ask on the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord. Even St. John the
Baptist asked that question. But Christ insisted. “Suffer it to be
so now. For so it becomes us to fulfill all justice,” Christ told
St. John the Baptist. (Mt 3,15)
The quick answer to that
question is because Christ wants to show that with baptism, he is
identifying himself with the whole humanity, demonstrating his
commitment to fulfill the will of his Father.
At the same time, with the
appearance of the Holy Spirit in the form of a dove and a heavenly
voice heard, saying, “This is my beloved Son in whom I am well
pleased,” what was established was the clear divinity of Christ and
his mission of redeeming humanity.
It’s a historic event
pregnant with very important implications. With no need to be
baptized, he had himself baptized, even insisting on it, to
institute the sacrament of baptism which is the gateway for us to
Christian life, to incorporate us into the mystical body of Christ.
With baptism, we open
ourselves to the possibility of receiving all the other sacraments
that fully satisfy our spiritual needs with the view of attaining
our salvation and our eternal life with God our Father.
We have to understand then
that our life has to revolve around the sacraments that serve to
build it up and make it Christ’s life as well. As the Catechism puts
it, all the sacraments form one organic whole, and they “touch all
the stages and all the important moments of Christian life.” (1210)
Some spiritual writers
have also considered Christ’s baptism as his second birth. The first
one was with Mary, quite hidden and known only to a few shepherds
and mysteriously to three magi who came from a far country. This
second one highlights the fact that Christ is the Son of God and
presents him to the world as such.
Yes, Christ’s baptism also
marks the transition of Christ’s hidden life, consisting of more or
less 30 years of doing ordinary things daily, to his public life
when he would start going around preaching and healing and
ultimately offering his life on the cross.
To be sure, the life of
Christ is perfectly one and consistent, thoroughly redemptive in
character both in his human and divine natures, and also in his
hidden and public life. The distinctions do not divide Christ since
all these distinctions are held in one divine person as subject.
This truth about Christ
should somehow be reflected in our own lives. We are human, yes, but
we are meant for a divine destination since we are God’s image and
likeness, adopted children of his. With God’s grace, this blend, so
to speak, is made possible.
Also, our personal, hidden
life should not undermine the public life that is also meant for us
since we are social beings. We have need for privacy, for discretion
and confidentiality, but all these should not be made as an excuse
to avoid our social duties and responsibilities.
We should not be afraid to
go public, so to speak, to give witness to our faith which is not
something to be held only personally but also collectively. We just
have to make sure that our “public life” should not be an occasion
to seek human glory, but only for God’s glory and for the good of
all.
This will be our constant
danger, and therefore we need to rectify our intentions continually
and see to it that the means we use for giving witness to our faith
in public are in keeping with the purpose of simply giving glory to
God and for the common good.