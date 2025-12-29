Media practitioners recognized at the CARD MRI Panaghiusa Media Awards

By JOSEPHINE RAMOS

December 29, 2025



Some of CARD MRI’s media partners nationwide were recognized during the Panaghiusa Media Awards held at Casita Uno, San Lucas I, San Pablo City, Laguna, on December 10, 2025.

SAN PABLO CITY – On December 10, 2025, the CARD MRI Panaghiusa Media Awards ceremony was held at Casita Uno, Carmelite Road, Brgy, San Lucas 1, San Pablo City, Laguna, recognizing outstanding media practitioners nationwide for their collaboration with CARD MRI in its effort towards poverty eradication.

“Through this event, we aim to recognize the efforts of our media partners in helping eradicate poverty through information dissemination. They are the ones who consistently give voices to CARD MRI's stories, so today, we wanted to turn the spotlight to them and ensure that their hard work is truly seen and appreciated,” CARD MRI Publishing House President Ms. Marilyn Manila stated.

The major award, Natatanging Kabalikat ng Taon, was given to Radyo Natin Calapan and Laguna Courier in recognition of their meaningful and timely coverage of CARD MRI’s key events, milestones, and achievements. Each of them received a cash prize of P25,000.00 along with Mga Likha ni Inay products worth P1,500.00.

On the other hand, the Kasangga sa Pag-unlad award was given to Rapids Journal, Wednesday Herald, Dateline Weekly Newspaper, Radyo Natin Lucena, and DZJV CALABARZON for their commitment to promoting CARD MRI's mission through advocacy, as well as their support for financial inclusion, poverty eradication, and social development. Each awardee received a cash prize of P20,000.00 and Mga Likha ni Inay products worth P1,500.00.

Meanwhile, Facts and Figures Newsweekly, Newscore Bulacan, Amihan, The Laguna Express, The Daily Guardian, Boracay Island News, Mindanao Journal, and Periodico Norte received the Huwarang Tagabando award in recognition of their contribution in amplifying CARD MRI's stories through their respective platforms. Each awardee received a cash prize of P15,000.00 and Mga Likha ni Inay products worth P1,500.00.

“Our media partners are more than just conveyors of news. They are storytellers who bring our stories to life. Being a journalist is not an easy calling; it needs courage, dedication, and genuine compassion. For this reason, we proudly honor the outstanding media practitioners who have stood with us in spreading awareness of CARD MRI’s mission, helping bring poverty eradication closer to reality,” said CARD MRI Founder and Chairman Emeritus Dr. Jaime Aristotle Alip.