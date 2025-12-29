Media practitioners
recognized at the CARD MRI Panaghiusa Media Awards
By
JOSEPHINE RAMOS
December 29, 2025
|
Some
of CARD MRI’s media partners nationwide were recognized
during the Panaghiusa Media Awards held at Casita Uno, San
Lucas I, San Pablo City, Laguna, on December 10, 2025.
SAN PABLO CITY – On
December 10, 2025, the CARD MRI Panaghiusa Media Awards ceremony was
held at Casita Uno, Carmelite Road, Brgy, San Lucas 1, San Pablo
City, Laguna, recognizing outstanding media practitioners nationwide
for their collaboration with CARD MRI in its effort towards poverty
eradication.
“Through this event, we aim to recognize the efforts of our media
partners in helping eradicate poverty through information
dissemination. They are the ones who consistently give voices to
CARD MRI's stories, so today, we wanted to turn the spotlight to
them and ensure that their hard work is truly seen and appreciated,”
CARD MRI Publishing House President Ms. Marilyn Manila stated.
The major award, Natatanging Kabalikat ng Taon, was given to Radyo
Natin Calapan and Laguna Courier in recognition of their meaningful
and timely coverage of CARD MRI’s key events, milestones, and
achievements. Each of them received a cash prize of P25,000.00
along with Mga Likha ni Inay products worth P1,500.00.
On the other hand, the Kasangga sa Pag-unlad award was given to
Rapids Journal, Wednesday Herald, Dateline Weekly Newspaper, Radyo
Natin Lucena, and DZJV CALABARZON for their commitment to promoting
CARD MRI's mission through advocacy, as well as their support for
financial inclusion, poverty eradication, and social development.
Each awardee received a cash prize of P20,000.00 and Mga Likha ni
Inay products worth P1,500.00.
Meanwhile, Facts and Figures Newsweekly, Newscore Bulacan, Amihan,
The Laguna Express, The Daily Guardian, Boracay Island News,
Mindanao Journal, and Periodico Norte received the Huwarang
Tagabando award in recognition of their contribution in amplifying
CARD MRI's stories through their respective platforms. Each awardee
received a cash prize of P15,000.00 and Mga Likha ni Inay
products worth P1,500.00.
“Our media partners are more than just conveyors of news. They are
storytellers who bring our stories to life. Being a journalist is
not an easy calling; it needs courage, dedication, and genuine
compassion. For this reason, we proudly honor the outstanding media
practitioners who have stood with us in spreading awareness of CARD
MRI’s mission, helping bring poverty eradication closer to reality,”
said CARD MRI Founder and Chairman Emeritus Dr. Jaime Aristotle Alip.
Present during the awarding are the senior advisers, the executive
committee, and the management committee members of CARD MRI.