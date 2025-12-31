DAR E. Visayas
distributes 2K more land titles before 2025 ends
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
December 31, 2025
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A
total of 2,396 more agrarian reform beneficiaries from Samar
and Northern Samar received their individual land titles,
generated under the Department of Agrarian Reform’s (DAR)
Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling
(SPLIT) Project, before 2025 ends.
CATBALOGAN CITY, Samar
– The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Eastern Visayas closed
the year 2025 by distributing 2,298 more land titles over the
weekend.
DAR Assistant Secretary for Special Concerns Office, Rodolfo Castil
Jr., represented Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III and
led the distribution of individual land titles on Saturday, December
27 this year at the Samar State University (SSU) in this city to
2,396 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) coming the provinces of
Samar and Northern Samar.
In his message, Castil stressed to the ARBs, “Mahalin natin ang
naibigay ng gobyerno sa atin. At saka yung mga responsibilidad natin,
wag natin kalimutan. Yun lang ang hinihinging kapalit ng gobyerno at
ng mga nagpursigi para mabuo yan at maibigay sa inyo.” (Let us value
what the government has given us. And, let us not forget our
responsibilities. That is the only thing the government, and those
who worked hard to make this happen, are asking in return.)
DAR Eastern Visayas Regional Director, Atty. Robert Anthony Yu,
likewise explained why the distribution rite was held here.
According to him, Secretary Estrella instructed him to hold the
distribution of titles in the provinces in order to bring the
government closer to the people.
Of the 2,396 ARBs who received their individual titles,
electronically generated under the Support to Parcelization of Lands
for Individual Titling (SPLIT) Project, 1,829 were from the province
of Samar, while 567 were from Northern Samar.
ARB Conrada Agte, 71, from Lope de Vega, Northern Samar, turned
emotional that after more than three decades of waiting, she finally
got hold of the individual title to the land she had been tilling
for years. “Salamat nga nakakarawat na ako hini yana nga papel.
Salamat nga damu gud man!” (Thank you that I finally received this
document. Thank you so much really!) Agte exclaimed.
Another ARB, Rolando Danday, 42, with three children, from Majaba
Island in this city, said, “Kaupay hini nga pinamaskuhan ha amon han
gobyerno. Maiha na namon ini nga ginpipinamulat.” (What a beautiful
Christmas gift to us by the government. We have been waiting for
this for so long.)
Meanwhile, Atty. Jana Dumaliang, Regional Director of the Land
Registration Authority-Registry of Deeds in Region 8, expressed
their continued support to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the
DAR. She shared that they do overtime to deliver the expected
e-titles from them.
The 2,298 e titles covered an aggregate area of 4,863 hectares of
farmlands situated in the above mentioned provinces, strengthening
the claim of the ARBs to land awarded to them under the
Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP).
Yu further disclosed that providing land to the landless is DAR’s
contribution to the government’s End Local Communist Armed Conflict
(ELCAC) initiative, a whole-of-nation approach to solve insurgency
problem in the country.