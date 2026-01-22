Former CTG member
surrenders, ends role in armed conflict
By
SAMAR NEWS.COM
January 22, 2026
CATBALOGAN CITY – A
member of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) who had been supplying
weapons, ammunition, and food vital to the group’s operations
voluntarily surrendered to the 20th Infantry Battalion in Las Navas,
Northern Samar on January 18, 2026.
The individual, who played
a significant role in sustaining the CTG’s violent activities,
turned over an M16 rifle with ammunition and other war materiel
after recognizing the futility of continuing the armed struggle.
Brigadier General
Carmelito Pangatungan, Commander of the 803rd Infantry Brigade,
underscored the importance of fostering peace and security at the
community level through dialogue and cooperation.
“This is a testament to
the power of cooperation, trust, and sincere dialogue,” Brig. Gen.
Pangatungan stated.
The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers)
Division highlighted that localized peace initiatives are proving
effective in dismantling CTG support systems and encouraging
voluntary surrenders. These efforts show that constructive dialogue,
community participation, and adherence to lawful processes are
working.
The Division urged
remaining CTG members and supporters to abandon armed conflict and
take advantage of opportunities for peaceful reintegration.
“Peace generates peace. As
a community, we must work together, trust the government, and
support its efforts to deliver social services for all,” the 8ID
emphasized.