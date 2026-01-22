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Former CTG member surrenders, ends role in armed conflict

By SAMAR NEWS.COM
January 22, 2026

surrendered npa member

CATBALOGAN CITY – A member of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) who had been supplying weapons, ammunition, and food vital to the group’s operations voluntarily surrendered to the 20th Infantry Battalion in Las Navas, Northern Samar on January 18, 2026.

The individual, who played a significant role in sustaining the CTG’s violent activities, turned over an M16 rifle with ammunition and other war materiel after recognizing the futility of continuing the armed struggle.

Brigadier General Carmelito Pangatungan, Commander of the 803rd Infantry Brigade, underscored the importance of fostering peace and security at the community level through dialogue and cooperation.

“This is a testament to the power of cooperation, trust, and sincere dialogue,” Brig. Gen. Pangatungan stated.

The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division highlighted that localized peace initiatives are proving effective in dismantling CTG support systems and encouraging voluntary surrenders. These efforts show that constructive dialogue, community participation, and adherence to lawful processes are working.

The Division urged remaining CTG members and supporters to abandon armed conflict and take advantage of opportunities for peaceful reintegration.

“Peace generates peace. As a community, we must work together, trust the government, and support its efforts to deliver social services for all,” the 8ID emphasized.

 

 