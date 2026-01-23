4 CTG members abandon
armed struggle in Northern Samar
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
January 23, 2026
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Four former members of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG)
voluntarily returned to the fold of the law through the 78th
Infantry Battalion in Barangay Siljagon, Mapanas, Northern Samar on
20 January 2026, marking another positive development toward peace
and stability in the province.
The individuals were
identified as alias Gabriel, who turned over one M16 rifle, assorted
ammunition, and other war materiel, and alias Reden, alias Mati, and
alias Boy. They were previously members of Squad 1, Sub-Regional
Guerrilla Unit (SRGU) Laysan, under the Sub-Regional Committee (SRC)
Arctic of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC).
Lieutenant Colonel Francis
Rosales, Commanding Officer of the 78th Infantry Battalion, said
that their decision to abandon armed struggle reflects the
effectiveness of the government’s whole-of-nation approach in
addressing insurgency.
“Their choice to leave the
armed movement shows that more individuals are realizing that
violence and deception offer no future. As they return to the fold
of the law, they become partners in our shared pursuit of peace and
development,” Lt. Col. Rosales said.
Meanwhile, the 8th
Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, Philippine Army, emphasized that
this development reflects the continuing erosion of support for the
armed movement and the growing confidence of communities in
government institutions.
The Division noted that
sustained focused military operations, complemented by localized
peace engagements, community support, and development initiatives,
continue to weaken CTG influence in Northern Samar.
The 8th Infantry Division
reiterates its call for remaining CTG members to abandon violence
and choose the path of peace, unity, and development, assuring that
the government remains ready to assist those who sincerely renounce
armed struggle and commit to a lawful, productive life.