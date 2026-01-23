4 CTG members abandon armed struggle in Northern Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA

January 23, 2026

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Four former members of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) voluntarily returned to the fold of the law through the 78th Infantry Battalion in Barangay Siljagon, Mapanas, Northern Samar on 20 January 2026, marking another positive development toward peace and stability in the province.

The individuals were identified as alias Gabriel, who turned over one M16 rifle, assorted ammunition, and other war materiel, and alias Reden, alias Mati, and alias Boy. They were previously members of Squad 1, Sub-Regional Guerrilla Unit (SRGU) Laysan, under the Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Arctic of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC).

Lieutenant Colonel Francis Rosales, Commanding Officer of the 78th Infantry Battalion, said that their decision to abandon armed struggle reflects the effectiveness of the government’s whole-of-nation approach in addressing insurgency.

“Their choice to leave the armed movement shows that more individuals are realizing that violence and deception offer no future. As they return to the fold of the law, they become partners in our shared pursuit of peace and development,” Lt. Col. Rosales said.

Meanwhile, the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, Philippine Army, emphasized that this development reflects the continuing erosion of support for the armed movement and the growing confidence of communities in government institutions.

The Division noted that sustained focused military operations, complemented by localized peace engagements, community support, and development initiatives, continue to weaken CTG influence in Northern Samar.