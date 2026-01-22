GABRIELA condemns
travesty of justice in conviction of Frenchie Mae Cumpio and Maye
Domequil: A dark day for press freedom and human rights
Press Release
January 22, 2026
QUEZON CITY –
GABRIELA, the national alliance of Filipino women, expresses its
gravest indignation and strongest condemnation over the unjust
conviction of community journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio and activist
Marielle “Maye” Domequil. Today’s verdict is a gross miscarriage of
justice that rewards the state’s machinery of lies and validates the
systematic persecution of those who dare to speak truth to power. It
also sets a dangerous precedent that threatens the work of fellow
activists and human rights defenders.
For nearly six years,
Frenchie and Maye were subjected to the cruelty of the Tacloban 5
office raids – a hallmark of the Duterte-era crackdown that utilized
planted evidence and perjured testimonies to paralyze dissent. By
upholding these trumped-up charges, the court has effectively
validated the criminalization of dissent and state terrorism.
“This conviction sends a
chilling message: that in the Philippines, telling the truth is
treated as a crime. Furthermore, the verdict ignores the documented
pattern of judicial harassment used to neutralize activists who seek
to empower the marginalized,” declared Cora Agovida, GABRIELA Deputy
Secretary General and herself a survivor of a similar “raid and
plant” operation in 2019. She pointed out that the conviction relied
on a narrative manufactured under the framework of tyrant Duterte’s
Executive Order 70 and Memorandum Order 32 – policies that continue
to haunt activists under the current administration.
GABRIELA further
emphasized how the state targets women human rights defenders with
particular vitriol to intimidate families and push women back into a
culture of submission: “It is a double injustice that while women
bear the brunt of the economic crisis, the state responds to their
advocacy with handcuffs. Frenchie and Maye have spent their youth
behind bars for the ‘crime’ of serving the people. Even inside the
Tacloban City Jail, they led the struggle for the rights of fellow
PDLs, proving that the spirit of a woman human rights defender
cannot be broken by state terror.”
GABRIELA vows that this
legal setback will not stop the movement for justice. The group
remains steadfast in its demand for their release, including
Alexander “Chakoy” Abinguna, and all political prisoners currently
languishing in Philippine jails on fabricated charges.
“We do not accept this
verdict. We will continue to rally behind Frenchie and Maye as they
appeal this injustice. History will eventually absolve them, while
those who planted the evidence and those who penned this injustice
will be held to account by the people,” Agovida concluded.