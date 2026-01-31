4.29 million
registered: Eastern Visayas pushes forward with National ID Program
By
SAMAR NEWS.COM
January 31, 2026
CATBALOGAN CITY –
The rollout of the National ID in Eastern Visayas remains in full
swing in 2026, underscoring the region’s dedication to establishing
a secure, inclusive, and accessible identification system for all
Filipinos.
According to the
Philippine Statistics Authority – Regional Statistical Services
Office VIII (PSA RSSO 8), as of November 2025, 4.29 million
residents in Eastern Visayas have successfully registered under the
Philippine Identification System (PhilSys).
This achievement
highlights the ongoing collaboration between PSA, local government
units, and community partners to make National ID services more
accessible. Starting 19 January 2026, registration continues through
PSA’s Fixed Registration Centers (FRCs) across the six provinces,
complemented by mobile registration teams reaching remote and
underserved municipalities.
Efforts are particularly
directed toward unregistered individuals such as senior citizens,
persons with disabilities, low-income families, and residents in
geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas, ensuring that the
program leaves no one behind.
Beyond registration, PSA’s
Fixed Registration Centers also provide vital PhilSys services,
including updating personal details, correcting demographic records,
replacing lost or damaged IDs, and assisting in tracking the
delivery of issued IDs.
Ongoing coordination with
local government units further strengthens grassroots registration
initiatives and enhances public awareness.
The PSA urges all
unregistered residents of Eastern Visayas to avail themselves of
these services. The National ID serves as official proof of identity
and facilitates easier access to government programs, social
services, and financial transactions.