4.29 million registered: Eastern Visayas pushes forward with National ID Program

By SAMAR NEWS.COM

January 31, 2026

CATBALOGAN CITY – The rollout of the National ID in Eastern Visayas remains in full swing in 2026, underscoring the region’s dedication to establishing a secure, inclusive, and accessible identification system for all Filipinos.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority – Regional Statistical Services Office VIII (PSA RSSO 8), as of November 2025, 4.29 million residents in Eastern Visayas have successfully registered under the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys).

This achievement highlights the ongoing collaboration between PSA, local government units, and community partners to make National ID services more accessible. Starting 19 January 2026, registration continues through PSA’s Fixed Registration Centers (FRCs) across the six provinces, complemented by mobile registration teams reaching remote and underserved municipalities.

Efforts are particularly directed toward unregistered individuals such as senior citizens, persons with disabilities, low-income families, and residents in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas, ensuring that the program leaves no one behind.

Beyond registration, PSA’s Fixed Registration Centers also provide vital PhilSys services, including updating personal details, correcting demographic records, replacing lost or damaged IDs, and assisting in tracking the delivery of issued IDs.

Ongoing coordination with local government units further strengthens grassroots registration initiatives and enhances public awareness.