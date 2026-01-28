Rances assumes top post at DAR Leyte

By PAUL NIKKO M. SANTOS

January 28, 2026



Roderick Rances assumes office as the new Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II (PARPO II) at the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Leyte Provincial Office. (DAR-Leyte)

TACLOBAN CITY – Officials from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Regional Office VIII formally installed Roderick Rances as the new Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II (PARPO II) of DAR Leyte on Tuesday, January 27 this year, marking a new chapter for the agency’s operations in the province.

The installation was carried out at the DAR Provincial Office of Leyte pursuant to Special Order No. 24, series of 2026, issued by Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III. The same directive reassigns outgoing DAR Leyte OIC-PARPO II, Atty. Daniel Pen, to DAR Southern Leyte, where he assumes the post of OIC-PARPO II.

Assistant Regional Director for Administration (ARDA) Ronelo Jose K. Zamora and Assistant Regional Director for Operations (ARDO) Atty. Bryan A. Lassiter, representing Regional Director Atty. Robert Anthony Yu, led the said installation.

In his acceptance message, PARPO II Rances anchored his leadership on the advocacy of Secretary Estrella. He reminded the workforce that their mission goes beyond targets.

“The ultimate goal of our program portfolio is to bring the national government to the people, to bring the national government closer to the agrarian reform beneficiaries,” Rances stated, echoing the Secretary's directive.

He acknowledged, however, that fulfilling this mandate is rarely straightforward. Rances noted that in the course of implementation, the agency inevitably encounters “various issues and concerns,” but assured the staff that measures are being established to address these problems.

Building on this reality, Rances called on the DAR Leyte workforce to adopt a mindset of resilience.

“Sa ato pagpanaw, duna na juy ato gitawag na hindering factors,” (In our journey, there are indeed what we call hindering factors), Rances remarked. He urged the personnel not to be stopped by these obstacles, but rather to shift their perspective.

“Adunay hulga, ato himoon nga hagit,” (If there is a threat/hindrance, let us turn it into a challenge), he declared. He urged the personnel to meet recurring issues with solutions, aiming to establish a harmonious relationship within the office to ensure the efficient delivery of agrarian justice.

The transition was marked by a strong pledge of support from the DAR Leyte leadership. Speaking on behalf of the Division Chiefs, Chief Legal Officer Atty. Patrecia A. Ramos formally welcomed Rances “with optimism and confidence.” She emphasized that while leadership transitions are natural, the office's core mission remains steadfast.

“Leadership may change, our commitment does not. We remain dedicated to serving our farmers with integrity, respect, and hard work in every season and every day,” Ramos stated.

She further assured the new PARPO of the division chiefs' active assistance in managing stakeholder relations. Recognizing the complexities of the field, Atty. Ramos pledged that the chiefs would be there to help in the “pag-istorya ngan pakig-huruharampang” (dialogue and open engagement) with agrarian reform beneficiaries, landowners, and non-governmental organizations.

In response, Rances expressed deep gratitude for this assurance. He noted that the Division Chiefs’ offer of “tiunay ug tim-os nga pagtabang” (genuine and sincere help) allayed his initial apprehensions about the transfer, setting a collaborative tone for his tenure.

The installation comes at a critical time for the agency. Zamora and Lassiter reminded the body of the urgency of Project SPLIT (Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling), noting that the region faces a target of 76,000 hectares for 2026, with the bulk of the accomplishment expected from Leyte province.

“Change is crucial and should serve as an opportunity for us to grow,” Zamora noted, challenging the workforce to unite behind the new leadership to meet these time-bound goals.

Also present to witness the activity were Regional Chief of Legal Division, Atty. Jerome L. Paderes, RCAO Ma. Elsa M. Veloso, Regional CARPOs Felix Dante Espina and Engr. Joel M. Encina, with Consultant for Special Project Renato Badilla, alongside DAR Regional and Provincial Adjudicators, Atty. Pacito Canonoy Jr. and Atty. Florenz Hipe, respectively.