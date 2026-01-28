Rances assumes top post
at DAR Leyte
By
PAUL NIKKO M. SANTOS
January 28, 2026
|
Roderick
Rances assumes office as the new Provincial Agrarian Reform
Program Officer II (PARPO II) at the Department of Agrarian
Reform (DAR) Leyte Provincial Office.
(DAR-Leyte)
TACLOBAN CITY –
Officials from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Regional
Office VIII formally installed Roderick Rances as the new Provincial
Agrarian Reform Program Officer II (PARPO II) of DAR Leyte on
Tuesday, January 27 this year, marking a new chapter for the
agency’s operations in the province.
The installation was carried out at the DAR Provincial Office of
Leyte pursuant to Special Order No. 24, series of 2026, issued by
Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III. The same directive
reassigns outgoing DAR Leyte OIC-PARPO II, Atty. Daniel Pen, to DAR
Southern Leyte, where he assumes the post of OIC-PARPO II.
Assistant Regional Director for Administration (ARDA) Ronelo Jose K.
Zamora and Assistant Regional Director for Operations (ARDO) Atty.
Bryan A. Lassiter, representing Regional Director Atty. Robert
Anthony Yu, led the said installation.
In his acceptance message, PARPO II Rances anchored his leadership
on the advocacy of Secretary Estrella. He reminded the workforce
that their mission goes beyond targets.
“The ultimate goal of our program portfolio is to bring the national
government to the people, to bring the national government closer to
the agrarian reform beneficiaries,” Rances stated, echoing the
Secretary's directive.
He acknowledged, however, that fulfilling this mandate is rarely
straightforward. Rances noted that in the course of implementation,
the agency inevitably encounters “various issues and concerns,” but
assured the staff that measures are being established to address
these problems.
Building on this reality, Rances called on the DAR Leyte workforce
to adopt a mindset of resilience.
“Sa ato pagpanaw, duna na juy ato gitawag na hindering factors,” (In
our journey, there are indeed what we call hindering factors),
Rances remarked. He urged the personnel not to be stopped by these
obstacles, but rather to shift their perspective.
“Adunay hulga, ato himoon nga hagit,” (If there is a
threat/hindrance, let us turn it into a challenge), he declared. He
urged the personnel to meet recurring issues with solutions, aiming
to establish a harmonious relationship within the office to ensure
the efficient delivery of agrarian justice.
The transition was marked by a strong pledge of support from the DAR
Leyte leadership. Speaking on behalf of the Division Chiefs, Chief
Legal Officer Atty. Patrecia A. Ramos formally welcomed Rances “with
optimism and confidence.” She emphasized that while leadership
transitions are natural, the office's core mission remains
steadfast.
“Leadership may change, our commitment does not. We remain dedicated
to serving our farmers with integrity, respect, and hard work in
every season and every day,” Ramos stated.
She further assured the new PARPO of the division chiefs' active
assistance in managing stakeholder relations. Recognizing the
complexities of the field, Atty. Ramos pledged that the chiefs would
be there to help in the “pag-istorya ngan pakig-huruharampang”
(dialogue and open engagement) with agrarian reform beneficiaries,
landowners, and non-governmental organizations.
In response, Rances expressed deep gratitude for this assurance. He
noted that the Division Chiefs’ offer of “tiunay ug tim-os nga
pagtabang” (genuine and sincere help) allayed his initial
apprehensions about the transfer, setting a collaborative tone for
his tenure.
The installation comes at a critical time for the agency. Zamora and
Lassiter reminded the body of the urgency of Project SPLIT (Support
to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling), noting that the
region faces a target of 76,000 hectares for 2026, with the bulk of
the accomplishment expected from Leyte province.
“Change is crucial and should serve as an opportunity for us to
grow,” Zamora noted, challenging the workforce to unite behind the
new leadership to meet these time-bound goals.
Also present to witness the activity were Regional Chief of Legal
Division, Atty. Jerome L. Paderes, RCAO Ma. Elsa M. Veloso, Regional
CARPOs Felix Dante Espina and Engr. Joel M. Encina, with Consultant
for Special Project Renato Badilla, alongside DAR Regional and
Provincial Adjudicators, Atty. Pacito Canonoy Jr. and Atty. Florenz
Hipe, respectively.
In the afternoon following the ceremony, Rances conducted courtesy
calls to the various divisions and sections of the provincial
office, signaling the immediate commencement of his official duties.