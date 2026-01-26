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Philippine Coast Guard acquires 1,666 locally-made RD4 assault rifles

By SAMAR NEWS.COM
January 26, 2026

Armscor RD4 assault rifle

CATBALOGAN CITY – Armscor Global Defense, a Filipino arms manufacturer, has secured a significant milestone with its RD4 5.56mm assault rifle, after the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) awarded a contract for 1,666 units complete with optical sights. This marks the first major entry of the RD4 into the country’s security forces.

The acquisition forms part of the PCG’s Fiscal Year 2025 modernization program, aimed at strengthening its firepower and replacing outdated or damaged weapons. Through its Bids and Awards Committee (BAC), the PCG opened bidding for the Caliber 5.56mm M4 Rifle with Optical Sights Acquisition Project, funded under the FY2025 General Appropriations Act.

The rifles, chambered in 5.56x45mm NATO and based on the M4 design, will be deployed for various missions, including special operations and ship boarding. While technical specifications were withheld for security reasons, tender participants received detailed requirements. Interestingly, despite the PCG’s existing stock of Israeli-made IWI Galil ACE rifles with Meprolight optics, the bid specifically called for M4-type platforms. This may reflect Israel’s current limitations in exporting firearms due to its own defense needs.

Currently, the PCG’s inventory includes older AR-type rifles such as the M16A1 and CAR-15, which are now relegated to secondary roles due to age.

The Notice of Award was issued on 24 November 2025 and formally received by Armscor on 17 December. The contract was signed and the Notice to Proceed released on 23 December 2025. Armscor has been given 120 days to deliver the rifles, with completion expected by late April 2026.

 

 