CARD RBI opens 41st branch in Bago City

By JOSEPHINE M. RAMOS

January 30, 2026



CARD RBI President and CEO Ms. Lyneth Derequito led the opening of the CARD RBI branch in Bago City together with CARD RBI Executive Vice President Juliana De Leon, CARD RBI Board Director Ms. Elma Valenzuela, CARD MRI Executive Committee members, senior advisers, konek2CARD ambassador Mr. JC Santos, CARD MRI officers, and staff.

SAN PABLO CITY – CARD MRI Rizal Bank Inc. (CARD RBI) marks another milestone as it opened its 41st branch located in Bago City on January 26, 2026, to meet the growing needs of the micro-entrepreneurs in the area.

“This expansion is an opportunity to widen the bank’s reach and extend our services to more clients. By opening new branches, we can serve a greater number of clients and help more Filipinos improve their businesses and uplift the quality of their lives,” said CARD RBI President and CEO Lyneth Derequito.

CARD RBI management strategically positioned its new branch location near neighboring provinces where the bank already operates branches and branch-lite units (BLUs). Its location near the center of Negros allows the bank to tap into existing market opportunities while strengthening its presence nationwide. Establishing another branch in Visayas will allow the bank to manage the corresponding risk of geographical diversification.

The Bago branch is expected to serve more than 3,500 clients in the cities of Bago, Bacolod, Talisay, Silay, and Victoria and the municipalities of Murcia and Valladolid in Negros Occidental, further strengthening the bank’s commitment to making financial services more accessible to the people it serves.

CARD RBI is one of the financial institutions of CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI), established to widen financial services for underserved communities. Founded in 1996, the bank has remained committed to empowering women and improving the well-being of their families while actively promoting the values of hard work and discipline. CARD RBI offers a wide range of services, including loans, savings, and remittances tailored to clients' needs.