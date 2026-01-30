CARD RBI opens 41st
branch in Bago City
By
JOSEPHINE M. RAMOS
January 30, 2026
|
CARD
RBI President and CEO Ms. Lyneth Derequito led the opening
of the CARD RBI branch in Bago City together with CARD RBI
Executive Vice President Juliana De Leon, CARD RBI Board
Director Ms. Elma Valenzuela, CARD MRI Executive Committee
members, senior advisers, konek2CARD ambassador Mr. JC
Santos, CARD MRI officers, and staff.
SAN PABLO CITY –
CARD MRI Rizal Bank Inc. (CARD RBI) marks another milestone as it
opened its 41st branch located in Bago City on January 26, 2026, to
meet the growing needs of the micro-entrepreneurs in the area.
“This expansion is an
opportunity to widen the bank’s reach and extend our services to
more clients. By opening new branches, we can serve a greater number
of clients and help more Filipinos improve their businesses and
uplift the quality of their lives,” said CARD RBI President and CEO
Lyneth Derequito.
CARD RBI management
strategically positioned its new branch location near neighboring
provinces where the bank already operates branches and branch-lite
units (BLUs). Its location near the center of Negros allows the bank
to tap into existing market opportunities while strengthening its
presence nationwide. Establishing another branch in Visayas will
allow the bank to manage the corresponding risk of geographical
diversification.
The Bago branch is
expected to serve more than 3,500 clients in the cities of Bago,
Bacolod, Talisay, Silay, and Victoria and the municipalities of
Murcia and Valladolid in Negros Occidental, further strengthening
the bank’s commitment to making financial services more accessible
to the people it serves.
CARD RBI is one of the
financial institutions of CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions
(CARD MRI), established to widen financial services for underserved
communities. Founded in 1996, the bank has remained committed to
empowering women and improving the well-being of their families
while actively promoting the values of hard work and discipline.
CARD RBI offers a wide range of services, including loans, savings,
and remittances tailored to clients' needs.
The newest branch is
located at Gen. Luna St., Brgy. Poblacion, Bago City, District 1.