PSA strengthens National ID advocacy during Araw Ng Mga Kasambahay celebration 2026

By PSA-Leyte

February 4, 2026

ORMOC CITY – The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) actively participated in the Araw ng mga Kasambahay Celebration 2026 held on January 30, 2026 at the Ormoc City Hall. The activity was organized by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) with the participation of partner government agencies, as part of the government’s continuing efforts to recognize the invaluable contribution of household workers and to bring essential services closer to them.

The celebration gathered kasambahays, employers, and stakeholders to provide access to information, legal guidance, and government programs designed to protect and uplift household workers. In support of this initiative, PSA conducted a comprehensive orientation on the National Identification System, emphasizing the importance of the National ID as a primary and foundational proof of identity.

The NID orientation was led by Marife R. Molon, Registration Officer III of PSA RSSO VIII who discussed the National ID Application Details and System (NIDAS) and System Integration. She explained the National ID registration process, the importance of accurate data capture, and how system integration allows the National ID to be recognized and accepted by various government and private institutions, thereby ensuring efficient service delivery.

Meanwhile, Mr. Marvin U. Cabido Registration Kit Operator of PSA-NID Leyte Ormoc Team presented the National ID Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and updates, addressing common concerns raised by participants. His discussion focused on registration status inquiries, correction of demographic information, acceptable supporting documents, and the use of the National ID in availing government services and benefits.

In addition to the orientation, PSA personnel distributed information materials and provided on-site assistance to participants, responding to questions related to National ID registration, correction of entries, and ID utilization.