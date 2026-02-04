PSA strengthens
National ID advocacy during Araw Ng Mga Kasambahay celebration 2026
By
PSA-Leyte
February 4, 2026
ORMOC CITY – The
Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) actively participated in the
Araw ng mga Kasambahay Celebration 2026 held on January 30, 2026 at
the Ormoc City Hall. The activity was organized by the Department of
Labor and Employment (DOLE) with the participation of partner
government agencies, as part of the government’s continuing efforts
to recognize the invaluable contribution of household workers and to
bring essential services closer to them.
The celebration gathered
kasambahays, employers, and stakeholders to provide access to
information, legal guidance, and government programs designed to
protect and uplift household workers. In support of this initiative,
PSA conducted a comprehensive orientation on the National
Identification System, emphasizing the importance of the National ID
as a primary and foundational proof of identity.
The NID orientation was
led by Marife R. Molon, Registration Officer III of PSA RSSO VIII
who discussed the National ID Application Details and System (NIDAS)
and System Integration. She explained the National ID registration
process, the importance of accurate data capture, and how system
integration allows the National ID to be recognized and accepted by
various government and private institutions, thereby ensuring
efficient service delivery.
Meanwhile, Mr. Marvin U.
Cabido Registration Kit Operator of PSA-NID Leyte Ormoc Team
presented the National ID Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and
updates, addressing common concerns raised by participants. His
discussion focused on registration status inquiries, correction of
demographic information, acceptable supporting documents, and the
use of the National ID in availing government services and benefits.
In addition to the
orientation, PSA personnel distributed information materials and
provided on-site assistance to participants, responding to questions
related to National ID registration, correction of entries, and ID
utilization.
Through its participation
in this activity, the Philippine Statistics Authority reaffirms its
commitment to promoting inclusive identity systems and empowering
every Filipino, especially workers in the informal sector, through
accessible and reliable registration services.