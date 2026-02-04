News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

4.29 million registered: Eastern Visayas pushes forward with National ID Program

CARD RBI opens 41st branch in Bago City

Rances assumes top post at DAR Leyte

Philippine Coast Guard acquires 1,666 locally-made RD4 assault rifles

The sin that cannot be forgiven

4 CTG members abandon armed struggle in Northern Samar

GABRIELA condemns travesty of justice in conviction of Cumpio and Domequil

Former CTG member surrenders, ends role in armed conflict

 
OPM Vibes - Original Pilipino Music

GSat Eloading Service

 

 

PSA strengthens National ID advocacy during Araw Ng Mga Kasambahay celebration 2026

By PSA-Leyte
February 4, 2026

Araw Ng Mga Kasambahay celebration 2026

ORMOC CITY – The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) actively participated in the Araw ng mga Kasambahay Celebration 2026 held on January 30, 2026 at the Ormoc City Hall. The activity was organized by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) with the participation of partner government agencies, as part of the government’s continuing efforts to recognize the invaluable contribution of household workers and to bring essential services closer to them.

The celebration gathered kasambahays, employers, and stakeholders to provide access to information, legal guidance, and government programs designed to protect and uplift household workers. In support of this initiative, PSA conducted a comprehensive orientation on the National Identification System, emphasizing the importance of the National ID as a primary and foundational proof of identity.

The NID orientation was led by Marife R. Molon, Registration Officer III of PSA RSSO VIII who discussed the National ID Application Details and System (NIDAS) and System Integration. She explained the National ID registration process, the importance of accurate data capture, and how system integration allows the National ID to be recognized and accepted by various government and private institutions, thereby ensuring efficient service delivery.

Meanwhile, Mr. Marvin U. Cabido Registration Kit Operator of PSA-NID Leyte Ormoc Team presented the National ID Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and updates, addressing common concerns raised by participants. His discussion focused on registration status inquiries, correction of demographic information, acceptable supporting documents, and the use of the National ID in availing government services and benefits.

In addition to the orientation, PSA personnel distributed information materials and provided on-site assistance to participants, responding to questions related to National ID registration, correction of entries, and ID utilization.

Through its participation in this activity, the Philippine Statistics Authority reaffirms its commitment to promoting inclusive identity systems and empowering every Filipino, especially workers in the informal sector, through accessible and reliable registration services.

 

 