DAR-Biliran opens "ARBOs
Shelf"
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
February 7, 2026
NAVAL, Biliran – In
its desire to increase the sales of agrarian reform beneficiaries
organizations’ (ARBOs) products, the Department of Agrarian Reform
(DAR) Biliran Provincial Office launched on Monday the “ARBOs
Shelf.”
“ARBOs Shelf” is literally
a shelf where products produced by the different ARBOs across the
province are displayed for sale.
Maryvic Cempron, chief of
the Program Beneficiaries Development Division (PBDD) at DAR Biliran,
disclosed that Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II (PARPO
II) Thelma Alba provided a corner near the office’s entrance for
this purpose, to be visible for everyone, particularly visitors. A
first in Eastern Visayas.
“This is one way of
helping our ARBOs promote and market their products,” said Cempron.
“Anyhow, it was we, in cooperation with the Department of Trade and
Industry (DTI) and the Department of Science and Technology (DOST),
who helped them develop those products for their livelihood,” she
added.
Initially, products that
are currently available in the “shelf” are: coco vinegar produced by
Villaconsuelo Tree Planters Agriculture Cooperative, sapin-sapin
(Imelda Agrarian Reform Cooperative), banana chips (Lico Agrarian
Reform Cooperative), romblon bags (Looc Cabucgayan Agrarian Reform
Cooperative), atsara, plain and spiced vinegar (Balaquid Agrarian
Reform Cooperative), and other products within the agrarian reform
community (ARC) areas.
During the opening day
alone, the “shelf” was able to register P5,495 in sales from
employees and clients.
Last year, ARBO products
in said province were able to generate P2,758,458.40 through orders,
trade fairs and by linking them to institutional buyers.
This year, Cempron
stressed that DAR Biliran is looking forward to hit the P3-million
mark by December. To achieve this, DAR-Biliran will soon be going
online in marketing ARBO products.
Cempron’s division find
ways to identify the necessary support services that would help
agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) improve their quality of life
through increased production and higher income. Every ARB is
encouraged to join ARBO where various government assistance are
being poured.