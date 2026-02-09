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Three former CNTs lay down arms amid ongoing military operations

By SAMAR NEWS.COM
February 9, 2026

CATBALOGAN CITY – On February 4, 2026, three members of the Communist-NPA-Terrorists (CNTs) voluntarily surrendered to the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, ending years of armed struggle.

Alias “Norry” and his wife “Dada,” residents of Barangay San Roque, Matuguinao, Samar, turned over an M16 rifle along with other war materiel. They explained that sustained military pressure and close coordination with local communities had steadily limited their mobility and resources, leaving them with no viable means to continue fighting.

A third surrenderer, alias “Ongbak” from Barangay Deit de Turag, Silvino, Lobos, Northern Samar, admitted that dwindling mass support was decisive in his decision. Communities that once lived in fear have increasingly rejected the violence, coercion, and extortion of Communist-Terrorist Groups (CTGs), thanks to effective military operations and partnerships with local government units.

Faced with isolation, disillusionment, and separation from their families, the three realized that their cause no longer reflected the will of the people. What remained was only hardship and uncertainty in the mountains.

Their surrender underscores the growing success of the 8ID’s holistic strategy, which combines focused military action with strong community engagement to encourage peaceful reintegration of former rebels.

In its statement, the 8th Infantry Division emphasized that its mission goes beyond defeating armed groups. It expressed sympathy for those who have recognized the deception of their former organization, affirming that government forces remain open to welcoming them back into society with the belief that every Filipino deserves a peaceful and better life.

 

 