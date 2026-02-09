Three former CNTs lay
down arms amid ongoing military operations
By
SAMAR NEWS.COM
February 9, 2026
CATBALOGAN CITY –
On February 4, 2026, three members of the Communist-NPA-Terrorists (CNTs)
voluntarily surrendered to the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers)
Division, ending years of armed struggle.
Alias “Norry” and his wife
“Dada,” residents of Barangay San Roque, Matuguinao, Samar, turned
over an M16 rifle along with other war materiel. They explained that
sustained military pressure and close coordination with local
communities had steadily limited their mobility and resources,
leaving them with no viable means to continue fighting.
A third surrenderer, alias
“Ongbak” from Barangay Deit de Turag, Silvino, Lobos, Northern Samar,
admitted that dwindling mass support was decisive in his decision.
Communities that once lived in fear have increasingly rejected the
violence, coercion, and extortion of Communist-Terrorist Groups (CTGs),
thanks to effective military operations and partnerships with local
government units.
Faced with isolation,
disillusionment, and separation from their families, the three
realized that their cause no longer reflected the will of the
people. What remained was only hardship and uncertainty in the
mountains.
Their surrender
underscores the growing success of the 8ID’s holistic strategy,
which combines focused military action with strong community
engagement to encourage peaceful reintegration of former rebels.
In its statement, the 8th
Infantry Division emphasized that its mission goes beyond defeating
armed groups. It expressed sympathy for those who have recognized
the deception of their former organization, affirming that
government forces remain open to welcoming them back into society
with the belief that every Filipino deserves a peaceful and better
life.