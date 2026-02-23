NMP joins IMO, global
maritime leaders in championing future-ready seafarers
Press Release
February 23, 2026
MANILA – The
National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) joined the International
Maritime Organization (IMO) and maritime leaders from across the
Asia and Pacific region in a regional forum on the effective
implementation of the Standards of Training, Certification, and
Watchkeeping (STCW) Convention and Code held on February 17–19,
2026.
Hosted by the IMO in
collaboration with the Philippine government through the Maritime
Industry Authority (MARINA), the forum carried the theme “Navigating
Change: Regional Action on STCW Compliance.”
The event convened
regulators, training institutions, and industry stakeholders to
address emerging challenges and reforms in maritime education and
training.
It featured a series of
panel discussions tackling key issues, including the training of
seafarers for the use of alternative fuels, gender-responsive
maritime governance, and existing gaps and recent developments in
maritime education and training.
Ms. Elena M. Santos, Head
of the NMP’s Maritime Research and Development Division, served as a
panelist in the session on gender-responsive maritime governance and
gender mainstreaming in maritime administration.
Drawing from NMP’s
research-driven initiatives and policy engagements, she shared
insights on integrating gender perspectives into maritime training,
institutional frameworks, and regulatory practices.
Ms. Santos joined
distinguished experts and policymakers from across the region in
discussing strategies to address systemic barriers faced by women in
the maritime sector and in advancing inclusive, evidence-based
governance reforms that support equal opportunities and safer
working environments at sea.
Committed to bridging the
gender gap in the maritime sector, NMP continues to champion female
seafarers through targeted support programs, including free training
initiatives and specialized research aimed at identifying and
addressing gender-specific barriers. These efforts contribute to
evidence-based policies that promote a more inclusive and equitable
future for women at sea.
As highlight of the
International Day for Women in Maritime on May 18, 2023, NMP led the
signing of a landmark Manifesto, bringing together various maritime
stakeholders in a formalized, unified commitment to address gender
disparities and foster a safe, equitable, and progressive industry
for all.
As the country’s only
state-run maritime training and research institution, NMP plays a
vital role in developing globally competitive and future-ready
Filipino seafarers, thereby sustaining the Philippines’ position as
the world’s leading supplier of maritime professionals.
The institution currently
offers 56 subsidized and free high-quality maritime training
courses, serving a total of 22,972 active and aspiring Filipino
seafarers in 2025, the highest number of successful trainees
recorded since the start of its training operations in 1983.