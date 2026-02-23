NMP joins IMO, global maritime leaders in championing future-ready seafarers

Press Release

February 23, 2026

MANILA – The National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) joined the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and maritime leaders from across the Asia and Pacific region in a regional forum on the effective implementation of the Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping (STCW) Convention and Code held on February 17–19, 2026.

Hosted by the IMO in collaboration with the Philippine government through the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), the forum carried the theme “Navigating Change: Regional Action on STCW Compliance.”

The event convened regulators, training institutions, and industry stakeholders to address emerging challenges and reforms in maritime education and training.

It featured a series of panel discussions tackling key issues, including the training of seafarers for the use of alternative fuels, gender-responsive maritime governance, and existing gaps and recent developments in maritime education and training.

Ms. Elena M. Santos, Head of the NMP’s Maritime Research and Development Division, served as a panelist in the session on gender-responsive maritime governance and gender mainstreaming in maritime administration.

Drawing from NMP’s research-driven initiatives and policy engagements, she shared insights on integrating gender perspectives into maritime training, institutional frameworks, and regulatory practices.

Ms. Santos joined distinguished experts and policymakers from across the region in discussing strategies to address systemic barriers faced by women in the maritime sector and in advancing inclusive, evidence-based governance reforms that support equal opportunities and safer working environments at sea.

Committed to bridging the gender gap in the maritime sector, NMP continues to champion female seafarers through targeted support programs, including free training initiatives and specialized research aimed at identifying and addressing gender-specific barriers. These efforts contribute to evidence-based policies that promote a more inclusive and equitable future for women at sea.

As highlight of the International Day for Women in Maritime on May 18, 2023, NMP led the signing of a landmark Manifesto, bringing together various maritime stakeholders in a formalized, unified commitment to address gender disparities and foster a safe, equitable, and progressive industry for all.

As the country’s only state-run maritime training and research institution, NMP plays a vital role in developing globally competitive and future-ready Filipino seafarers, thereby sustaining the Philippines’ position as the world’s leading supplier of maritime professionals.