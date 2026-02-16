N. Samar Sangguniang
Panlalawigan commends DAR
By
CHRYSE GALLANO, DAR-8
February 16, 2026
|
The
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Northern Samar
Provincial Office was commended by the Sangguniang
Panlalawigan, presided by Vice Governor Clarence Dato
following the recognition of the Allen Agrarian Reform
Community (ARC) as the “Most Progressive ARC in the Visayas”
in last year’s Gawad Agraryo held in San Juan City.
CATARMAN, Northern
Samar – The Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Northern Samar
recognized the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) office in the
area for its commitment to inclusive growth, sustainable rural
development, and empowerment of agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs),
bringing pride and honor to this province.
During their January 12
regular session this year, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan adopted
Resolution No. 05, series of 2026, sponsored by Board Member Nadia
Bianca Nicollete Ong, commending DAR Provincial Office of Northern
Samar following the recognition of the Allen Agrarian Reform
Community (ARC) as the “Most Progressive ARC in the Visayas,” in
last year’s Gawad Agraryo held in San Juan City.
Ong, chairperson of the
Committee on Agrarian Reform, stressed in her resolution, that DAR
Northern Samar Provincial Office, headed by Provincial Agrarian
Reform Program Officer II Jose Balberde, “has consistently
demonstrated unwavering dedication in implementing agrarian reform
programs and nurturing the growth and resilience of ARCs across the
province.”
With the recognition
received at the national level, Allen ARC, situated in Allen,
Northern Samar, become a model of agricultural productivity,
innovation and cooperation, said Ong.
Chief of the Program
Beneficiaries Development Division at DAR Northern Samar Provincial
Office, Emerita Anabe, along with Allen Municipal Agrarian Reform
Program Officer (MARPO) Myrna Berbon, received the excerpt of said
commendation in behalf of Balberde, who was out of town, from the
Vice Governor and Sangguniang Panlalawigan presiding officer, Atty.
Clarence Dato, during their regular session on February 9 this year.
With this recognition,
Berbon said, “This inspires and motivates us to continue serving and
giving our best.”