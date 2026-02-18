8ID maintains security
operations; Encourages insurgents to join amnesty program after
Samar encounter
By
SAMAR NEWS.COM
February 18, 2026
CATBALOGAN CITY –
On February 16, 2026, soldiers from the 14th Infantry Battalion of
the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division clashed with six members
of the Regional Security Force under the Eastern Visayas Regional
Party Committee in Barangay Mobo-ob, San Jorge, Samar. The firefight
lasted about ten minutes.
The military operation was
initiated after residents reported the presence of armed men engaged
in intimidation and extortion, endangering local communities.
Lt. Col. Esmeraldo
Sumalinog, Commanding Officer of the 14th Infantry Battalion,
highlighted the importance of public cooperation in sustaining
military efforts. He expressed gratitude to the residents for their
vigilance and assured that troops will continue to strengthen
security measures to safeguard communities and neutralize remaining
insurgents.
At the same time, the 8th
Infantry Division reiterated its appeal to members of the Communist
Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) to lay down
their arms, reintegrate into society, and take advantage of the
government’s Amnesty Program, which accepts applications until March
13, 2026.
The Division emphasized
its commitment to protecting civilians and urged insurgents to
choose peace, surrender voluntarily, and benefit from reintegration
initiatives. The Amnesty Program offers qualified former rebels
relief from criminal liabilities tied to their involvement in the
armed struggle, within the bounds of existing laws, and supports
their transition back into mainstream society.