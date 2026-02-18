8ID maintains security operations; Encourages insurgents to join amnesty program after Samar encounter

By SAMAR NEWS.COM

February 18, 2026

CATBALOGAN CITY – On February 16, 2026, soldiers from the 14th Infantry Battalion of the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division clashed with six members of the Regional Security Force under the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee in Barangay Mobo-ob, San Jorge, Samar. The firefight lasted about ten minutes.

The military operation was initiated after residents reported the presence of armed men engaged in intimidation and extortion, endangering local communities.

Lt. Col. Esmeraldo Sumalinog, Commanding Officer of the 14th Infantry Battalion, highlighted the importance of public cooperation in sustaining military efforts. He expressed gratitude to the residents for their vigilance and assured that troops will continue to strengthen security measures to safeguard communities and neutralize remaining insurgents.

At the same time, the 8th Infantry Division reiterated its appeal to members of the Communist Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) to lay down their arms, reintegrate into society, and take advantage of the government’s Amnesty Program, which accepts applications until March 13, 2026.